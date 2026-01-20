Trump Demands ICE 'Show The Numbers, Names, And Faces' Of Criminals

US President Donald Trump urged the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to publicise details of criminals being detained and removed from the system, arguing it would boost public support for the agency. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Department of Homeland Security and ICE must start talking about the murderers and other criminals that they are capturing and taking out of the system. They are saving many innocent lives!" @realDonaldTrump/115928309252078004

Linking the immigration crackdown to crime concerns, Trump claimed there were large numbers of criminals in Minnesota, saying, "There are thousands of vicious animals in Minnesota alone, which is why the crime stats are, Nationwide, the BEST EVER RECORDED!" Calling for increased public disclosure from federal agencies, Trump said, "Show the Numbers, Names, and Faces of the violent criminals, and show them NOW." He added that such steps would strengthen public backing for ICE, writing, "The people will start supporting the Patriots of ICE, instead of the highly paid troublemakers, anarchists, and agitators!"

Legal Battle Over Immigration Surge

Trump's comments come as his administration faces legal pushback in Minnesota over the immigration enforcement surge in the state. The Department of Justice urged a federal judge on Monday to dismiss a request by Minnesota leaders seeking to block President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and allow the continued surge of immigration agents in the state, CNN reported.

The DOJ move came after Minnesota and the Twin Cities filed a lawsuit calling the crackdown unconstitutional. In its latest filing, the Trump administration argued, "Minnesota wants a veto over federal law enforcement," CNN reported. The filing described the lawsuit brought by state and local officials as an "absurdity" that "would render the supremacy of federal law an afterthought to local preferences."

Minnesota officials filed the lawsuit last week in an effort to curb the administration's ongoing immigration crackdown in the state, equating the surge of federal agents to "a federal invasion" and citing violations of the 10th Amendment. The lawsuit was filed shortly after Illinois, and the city of Chicago also sued the Trump administration, alleging the Department of Homeland Security has terrorised residents in "organised bombardment," according to CNN.

Trump and his administration have maintained that the Constitution gives the federal government broad authority to enforce national immigration laws as the government deems fit.

