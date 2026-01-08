Russian Agent Caught Red-Handed In Odesa For Reconnaissance On Ukrainian Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU press center.

The SSU's Main Directorate of Internal Security stated that among the potential targets whose coordinates the suspect was collecting were Ukrainian special forces units carrying out combat missions in the southern direction.

The investigation established that the 52-year-old unemployed local woman, recruited by Russia, was directing airstrikes.

She came under enemy attention through an acquaintance living in Russia who collaborates with Russian military intelligence.

To track coordinates for air attacks, the agent surveyed the area and marked the locations of objects she believed could be used by Ukrainian defenders on Google Maps.

For cover, she pretended to be walking dogs borrowed from friends, and she regularly changed her clothing and behavior patterns.

Collected intelligence, including photos, videos, and electronic geolocations, was sent via messenger to her Russian handler.

SSU officers detained the agent red-handed while she was conducting reconnaissance near a restricted facility.

During searches, authorities seized her smartphone containing a prepared espionage“report” for the Russian GRU.

The device also contained her Telegram posts justifying the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian spy embedded in AFU caught guiding airstrikes

SSU investigators have charged the agent under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed during martial law); Part 2 of Article 436 (justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine); and Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of citizens' equality) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspect is currently in custody without the possibility of bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that the SSU detained a 16-year-old resident of Kropyvnytskyi who, on behalf of the FSB, was preparing a missile strike on the local CHP.

Photo: SSU