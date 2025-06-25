'The Seeds Of Evil' Is A Complex Thriller About A Plot To Create Famine And Push A Broken America Into Dictatorship

GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The Seeds of Evil: A Global Killer” by Theodore A. Franks has been released worldwide. This 311-page thriller, which has achieved Amazon Bestseller status as #75 in the“Genetic Engineering Science Fiction” category, follows a sinister plot to transform the United States into a totalitarian dictatorship through deception and destabilization, targeting the global food supply by altering seed genetics. Led by two childhood friends bent on seizing power, the sweeping conspiracy involves manipulating the Pope, expelling those of non-European descent from the country, coercing Congress with the threat of assassination, and at the center, manufacturing a famine that brings the nation's food supply to its knees.On the other side of this struggle, a former Air Force test pilot and security specialist partners with a Russian intelligence operative to expose the conspiracy and prevent disaster – leading to potentially earth-shaking confrontation in Washington, D.C.This story of good and evil is an entertaining, engaging ride through power dynamics and competing interests, exploring the lengths people will go to in pursuit of domination. At the same time, it's an examination of real-world problems, showing the vulnerability of food systems, the division caused by partisan governments, the dishonesty practiced by modern news outlets, and an array of existential crises facing the American people – all wrapped in a fast-paced narrative that reminds readers of the good people willing to fight back against tyranny.With a career in information technology that brought him around the world, the author draws inspiration from observing different cultures and human behavior, imbuing this story with realism at both the personal and governmental level. To elaborate on his inspiration for the book and the social issues that drove him to write it, Franks includes a chapter titled“Final Thoughts” and drives home the core topics of the story.Ultimately a tale of humanity and the connections we share, this thrilling novel is a timely look at the corrupting nature of power and the fortitude of those willing to stand against it – even when the stakes are at their highest.The Seeds of Evil (ISBN: 979-8301258787) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Google Books. The hardcover retails for $21.99, the paperback retails for $13.99, and the ebook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more atFrom the back cover:Two childhood friends conspire to create a global killer through a manufactured famine, by altering the genetics of our food seeds. Their goal is to devastate America and transform the government into a dictatorship. Another goal is to use this crisis to purge America of all people except European descent. They deceive the American public, including their long-time friend, the Pope of the Catholic church. They ask the Pope to support their plans for a governmental overhaul by claiming that they can solve this crisis. Selected members of Congress who don't support this plan are identified and assassinated by the Mafia.While this sinister plot takes shape, a former Air Force test pilot, now the leader of America's largest privately funded cybersecurity firm, joins forces with an intelligence specialist with the Russian Federal Security Service, to expose and thwart this sinister plot. Everything culminates in Washington, DC. This story is a compelling tale of good versus evil. Which will prevail?About the author:Theodore A. Franks has always been fascinated by global and political events. He is 64 years old, and has been in information technology for his entire career. That career has allowed him to travel to all corners of the world. His worldview has been shaped by a tremendous curiosity in how things work, and how people act. His interaction with many cultures and languages, religions, and foods, has influenced him on a very fundamental level. It's changed how he thinks. This book is the result of that worldview. It took three years to develop, and over five years to write. This is his first attempt to write and publish a novel.But don't underestimate the power of a global and political observer who crafted a plot and a story that's realistic, powerful, intricate, compelling, and every bit could happen today.Theodore considers himself so very blessed in life because of his“bubble,” a circle of family and friends that mean so much to him. He splits his time between Tybee Island, Georgia, and Daufuskie Island, South Carolina. His hobbies include drumming, boating, gardening, traveling, and cooking. His charitable and society memberships include the American Legion, Post 154; Tybee Island, Georgia, the Savannah Georgia Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; the Knights of Columbus, Council 631; Savannah, Georgia, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick; Savannah, Georgia, and the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. A key theme in his life is“Do Everything with Excellence.” That's a perfect summary of who Franks is and how he tries to live.

