IDEMIA Secure Transactions And Infineon Technologies Unveil A Strategic Partnership Dedicated To The Future Of Automotive Industry

COURBEVOIE, France, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Secure Transactions, a global leader in payment and connectivity solutions, and Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, have announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to tackle the challenges of the new era of car access. In a move that reflects the accelerating shift toward digital-first mobility , t his collaboration will more than ever unlock new levels of convenience in how drivers interact with their vehicles. It marks a step toward a smarter, more secure, and more connected driving experience.

Driving the Future of Digital Car Access

Infineon and IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), each pioneer in their domain, are uniting their strengths to shape the future of connected mobility and associated security challenges. Through Infineon's dependable electronics, and IST secure embedded software and cloud solutions, the partnership enables reliable automotive quality, functional safety, and cybersecurity for all kinds of vehicles, earning the trust of drivers. The collaboration brings together hardware security, cryptography, and automotive compliance, laying the groundwork for a post-quantum cryptography world.

An Industry-First Collaboration

This partnership is the first-of-its-kind in the automotive sector. The two companies are collaborating to leverage each other's expertise, combining their strengths to pave the way for a new era in the industry.

"By joining forces with Infineon, we bring together unmatched expertise in both hardware and software to deliver a new standard in secure, seamless, and scalable car access for the auto makers. This partnership reinforces IDEMIA Secure Transactions' leadership in the automotive sector and our ability to anticipate the future of connected mobility," says Philippe DE OLIVEIRA, SVP Automotive & IoT Business Line at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

"IDEMIA Secure Transactions is a leader in connectivity, security, and digital solutions for automotive, and is already a reliable partner to Infineon. By working closer together, we can help shape the future of mobility." says Tolgahan Yildiz, Vice President Trusted Mobile Connectivity & Transaction at Infineon Technologies.

By leveraging the technological expertise and well-established presence of both partners in the automotive industry, and Infineon being global number one in automotive semiconductors this announcement reinforces IST and Infineon's ambition to lead the digital transformation of the sector, expanding tremendously their business opportunities.

