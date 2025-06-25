Ezpaycheck Delivers Greater Payroll Flexibility At A Fraction Of The Cost For Any U.S. Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Potential clients are encouraged to download the 30-day trial version at to ensure compatibility and effortlessly set-up year-to-date payroll data for smooth end-of-year reporting .

ezPaycheck supports W2 , W3, 941 and 940 forms easily. Halfpricesoft also has introduced a new efile 941 features as an add-on.

What is E-File service? E-File services is a fast and secure way to submit tax forms electronically to the IRS. This service is designed to make it easier for you to submit your forms and ensure they are processed in a timely manner.

"ezPaycheck eliminates costly outsourcing fees, helping U.S. business owners cut expenses and take full control of payroll, in-house," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.

Some of the core decisions for service industry companies to use an in-house payroll software are to avoid ongoing fees from outsourcing as well as saving money, especially if the company has large teams, streamlining multi-clients at one flat rate of $169.00 for a single installation.

Prospective clients are encouraged to evaluate the ezPaycheck payroll software through a complimentary 30-day trial, available without obligation or the need for credit card information. Please note that during the trial period, all printed checks and forms will display a "TRIAL" watermark. Upon purchasing a license key for $169 per installation, the software will be fully activated, and all previously entered data will remain intact, eliminating the need for reinstallation or data

Halfpricesoft offers a suite of software solutions that integrate seamlessly with ezPaycheck, enhancing payroll, tax, and business management efficiency.



ezW2 : Simplifies preparation and e-filing of W2, W3, 1096 and1099 NEC forms.

Ez1099 : Streamlines the preparation, printing, and e-filing of essential IRS forms. See feature list

ezACH Deposit the funds for payroll, employee expense reimbursement, vendor payments and more. ezW2Correction : W2C & W3C printing & e-filing software for any businesses for years 2015 to 2024 and is SSA approved to print on plain white paper.

ezPaycheck is $169.00 for a single installation and released for purchase each calendar year. It is designed for CPAs and service industries offering a simple, reliable solution for in-house payroll processing across a wide range of industries. Learn more here.

All software solutions are updated annually to meet the latest regulations, helping your business stay compliant and ahead of the curve. Multi-user editions and advanced features are also available to support a wide range of business needs.

At Halfpricesoft, our goal is to empower Accountants, CPAs and SMBs with affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use software solutions that simplify payroll, streamline operations, and support efficient financial management. Trusted by thousands, we are committed to helping business owners save time and reduce costs through innovative online and desktop tools.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft