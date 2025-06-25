Dimension Ortho And Rothman Orthopaedics Launch Strategic Partnership To Redefine Orthotic Care With 3D Printing

Dimension Ortho

Rothman Orthopaedics

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Ortho , the global leader in 3D printed orthotics, has announced a strategic partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics , one of the largest and most respected orthopedic practices in the U.S., internationally recognized for excellence in musculoskeletal care. Through this collaboration, Rothman will implement Dimension Ortho's breakthrough platform for personalized bracing and fracture care across its clinical sites, setting a new standard for patient care.

"Our goal is to provide more streamlined and patient-centric, comfortable recovery," said Michael Rivlin, MD, President and Co-Founder of Dimension Ortho. "Dimension Ortho's partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics will allow thousands of patients to experience minimal disruption to daily activity and accelerated recovery from both acute and chronic injuries."

"Our partnership with Dimension Ortho reflects Rothman's ongoing commitment to innovation and elevating patient care"

"Our partnership with Dimension Ortho reflects Rothman's ongoing commitment to innovation and elevating patient care," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedics and the Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of Orthopaedics at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "This is something patients want and need in an environment of time constraints and rising healthcare costs."

Dimension Ortho's modular production system is designed for seamless integration across any treatment setting across outpatient clinics, urgent care centers, hospital systems, and O&P sites, ensuring broad compatibility. With this advancement, Rothman providers can now provide patients with a more advanced and comfortable alternative to traditional casts and braces.

"Traditional cast and splint immobilization has seen little innovation for decades," said Pedro Beredjiklian, MD, Co-Founder of Dimension Ortho. "At Dimension Ortho, we're leveraging proprietary technology to transform fracture care with solutions that are more effective, comfortable, and tailored to each patient. By combining state-of-the-art 3D printing, advanced scanning, intelligent software design, and novel biomaterials, we're redefining the future of orthopedic care."

Driven by rising demand for orthopedic care and an increased focus on patient experience, Dimension Ortho is scaling rapidly. Backed by the industry's most comprehensive IP portfolio in 3D printed orthotics, the company is expanding across multiple care settings while advancing a robust R&D pipeline supported by foundational patents.

As the global cast and brace market surges toward $4.8 billion by 2030, the partnership sets a new bar for patient outcomes by combining Rothman's world-renowned clinical expertise with Dimension Ortho's scalable, AI-powered platform.

For more information or to find a participating location, visit DimensionOrtho .

About Dimension Ortho

Dimension Ortho is a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, therapists, engineers, and researchers united by a mission to redefine the standard of care in medical devices. With over 200 years of combined clinical expertise, we've developed a platform of innovative orthotic products that elevate the experience for both patients and clinicians. By eliminating the need for recasting and addressing common challenges of traditional orthotics, Dimension Ortho delivers a smarter, more streamlined solution that puts comfort, efficiency, and outcomes first.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine-the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics providers treat patients at 32 office locations and have surgical privileges at over 70 facilities. With experts in ten orthopedic specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, trauma and fracture care, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic as well as over 40 college and high school teams including Drexel University, St. Joe's University, and Villanova University. The Philadelphia Eagles, Center City District, and the Philadelphia Marathon are part of the over 100 corporate and community organizations that Rothman partners with annually.

Contact

Kristy Brooks, Chief Commercial Officer

Dimension Ortho

215-550-1598

[email protected]

SOURCE Dimension Ortho

