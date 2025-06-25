403
HITEK AI Unveils Innovative AI Hologram Assistant
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Multilingual and interactive digital training solution is set to transform FM training and service support with significant improvements in workforce readiness, operational compliance, safety standards and overall productivity
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HITEK AI, a pioneering leader in advanced digital facility management solutions, part of the Farnek group of companies, has unveiled its latest innovation, an AI-driven Hologram Digital Trainer designed to transform FM workforce training and operational excellence. This revolutionary holographic solution integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence and immersive technology, redefining traditional training methods across multiple industries including mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, commercial use and aviation. The HITEK AI Hologram Digital Trainer employs sophisticated AI capabilities, providing interactive and lifelike training experiences. Trainees interact seamlessly with virtual trainers capable of responding to queries in real-time, delivering engaging, personalised training sessions tailored to specific operational requirements. The innovative solution supports multilingual training in both Arabic and English, ensuring broad accessibility and efficient knowledge transfer. “This AI Hologram Digital Trainer represents a transformative leap in workplace training and operational management,” said Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI UAE.“This pioneering technology not only enhances employee engagement and knowledge retention but also significantly boosts operational efficiency by delivering consistent, scalable, and high-quality training experiences.” Key features of the HITEK AI Hologram Digital Trainer include real-time interactive learning, which employs engaging and responsive holographic trainers providing real-time feedback. Training sessions can also be personalised, with tailored training modules, that can address specific industry needs. Indeed, participants can also raise service requests which are integrated with HITEK CAFM and in the case of hospitality clients, through its dedicated FlexiGuest solution. Another key benefit is its scalable deployment, which encompasses simultaneous sessions across multiple sites which ensures uniform training standards. These immersive training experiences significantly improve knowledge absorption and subsequent application. “Organisations adopting our innovative holographic solution can expect significant improvements in workforce readiness, operational compliance, safety standards, and overall productivity,” added Aijaz. About HITEK AI:
HITEK AI, part of Farnek Group, leads the region with innovative digital facility management solutions leveraging AI, IoT, and cloud technologies, fostering operational excellence and sustainable business practices. About Farnek: Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss- owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.
