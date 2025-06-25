Pony.Ai Added To Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, Shares Surge 16.7%

GUANGZHOU, China, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index recently announced its latest component adjustment. Pony (NASDAQ: PONY ) has been added to the index, effective June 23. This inclusion makes Pony the only company dedicated to autonomous driving in the benchmark index, which is widely tracked by global investors.

Based on the latest update, the index comprises 73 constituents, selected based on market capitalization and liquidity criteria. It spans diverse sectors, with significant weightings in technology (e.g., Alibaba, NetEase), consumer services (e.g., JD, Atour Lifestyle), and electric vehicles (e.g., NIO, XPeng), among others.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index is a key benchmark tracking the performance of Chinese companies listed on major U.S. stock exchanges, including Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. Launched in 2003, the index serves as a critical gauge for global investors seeking exposure to China's dynamic economy through U.S.-listed equities.

Pony CFO Leo Wang stated: "Being included in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index marks a milestone for Pony as a newly listed company. Following our successful Nasdaq listing in November 2024, this inclusion is expected to attract greater attention from a broader investor base and offer global investors a more accessible avenue to participate in Pony 's growth. This increased visibility supports our efforts to further advance our commercialization to enable autonomous mobility worldwide."

Founded in 2016, Pony is committed to autonomous driving technology development and commercialization. The company currently operates a Robotaxi fleet of approximately 300 vehicles across four major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. This fleet handles various traffic scenarios, including densely populated urban environments and highways, even under adverse weather conditions.

The company unveiled its 7th generation autonomous driving system in April, which is the world's first autonomous driving kit to use 100% automotive-grade components, slashing its BOM costs by 70%. In the second half of 2025, Pony aims to start mass production and deployment of its gen-7 robotaxis, jointly developed with Toyota, GAC, and BAIC, increasing its fleet to 1,000 units by the end of 2025.

Shares of Pony rose 16.7% to $13.3 on June 24. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index rose 3.3%, its biggest jump in over a month.

SOURCE Pony

