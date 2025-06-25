Global Brand Awards celebrates Excellence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 2025

(MENAFNEditorial) Global Brands Magazine hosted its prestigious Global Brand Awards ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 13 June 2025, recognising the world’s most outstanding brands across various categories. Held in the elegant Al Ameera Ballroom, the event brought together industry leaders and top executives for an unforgettable evening of celebration.

The ceremony featured inspiring speeches from Mr Gustavo Antonio Montero and Mr Mohammed Albati, followed by awards presented by Dr Raza Siddiqui, Mr Sunil Ambalavelil, and Mr Gustavo. Notable brands such as Durrah Advanced Development Co., FirstBank DRC, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Etihad Cargo, Sukoon Insurance, Alkhoyool Alarabia Company, Cohiba and Masdar City were amongst the celebrated winners.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, “This year’s awards were a remarkable celebration of global brand excellence. From nearly 20,000 companies evaluated, these winners stood out for their dedication towards quality and building customer trust. It was an absolute privilege to honour their achievements.”

The event was supported by sponsors Dishoom, heybobo, and Zaga Urban, three innovative companies making huge strides, whose commitment to recognising brand excellence added to the evening’s success. Global Brands Magazine extends heartfelt gratitude to the speakers, presenters, and everyone else who attended the event for making the night a grand success.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a premier publication dedicated to recognizing outstanding companies worldwide. The magazine highlights exceptional vision, service, and innovation through its prestigious annual Global Brand Awards. These awards amplify winners’ visibility across digital and social platforms, celebrating their achievements on a global stage.

The Global Brand Awards ceremonies are hosted at some of the world’s most iconic venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriott Marquis, Galaxy Macau, and The Athenee Hotel. Continuing this legacy, this year’s event was held at the esteemed Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, upholding the tradition of excellence and grandeur.

For a complete list of the winners of the Global Brand Awards, please visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

