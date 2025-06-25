403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Transport Noise Pollution Risks Rise in Europe
(MENAFN) A recent report from the European Environment Agency (EEA), released on Tuesday, reveals that over 110 million people in Europe are exposed to detrimental noise pollution.
This exposure is responsible for approximately 66,000 premature deaths each year.
The report highlights that transport-related noise is one of Europe’s primary environmental health hazards, ranking just behind air pollution and temperature-related issues.
Long-term exposure to such noise contributes to a significant number of early fatalities, as well as the development of serious health conditions.
Specifically, it is associated with 66,000 early deaths annually, 50,000 new cases of heart disease, and 22,000 incidences of type 2 diabetes.
Additionally, nearly 16.9 million Europeans experience chronic annoyance due to transport noise, while around 4.6 million individuals suffer from severe sleep disturbances.
The study further suggests a link between noise pollution and a rise in depression and dementia cases.
Alarmingly, about 15 million children live in areas where noise levels exceed safe limits, which the report warns present greater health risks than exposure to secondhand smoke.
The economic toll of transport noise is also substantial.
The report estimates that it causes at least EUR 95.6 billion in annual economic losses across Europe, which is equivalent to 0.6 percent of the continent’s GDP, primarily due to health-related costs.
Researchers caution that without additional measures, the European Union is unlikely to meet its goal of reducing the number of people severely affected by transport noise by 30 percent by 2030.
This exposure is responsible for approximately 66,000 premature deaths each year.
The report highlights that transport-related noise is one of Europe’s primary environmental health hazards, ranking just behind air pollution and temperature-related issues.
Long-term exposure to such noise contributes to a significant number of early fatalities, as well as the development of serious health conditions.
Specifically, it is associated with 66,000 early deaths annually, 50,000 new cases of heart disease, and 22,000 incidences of type 2 diabetes.
Additionally, nearly 16.9 million Europeans experience chronic annoyance due to transport noise, while around 4.6 million individuals suffer from severe sleep disturbances.
The study further suggests a link between noise pollution and a rise in depression and dementia cases.
Alarmingly, about 15 million children live in areas where noise levels exceed safe limits, which the report warns present greater health risks than exposure to secondhand smoke.
The economic toll of transport noise is also substantial.
The report estimates that it causes at least EUR 95.6 billion in annual economic losses across Europe, which is equivalent to 0.6 percent of the continent’s GDP, primarily due to health-related costs.
Researchers caution that without additional measures, the European Union is unlikely to meet its goal of reducing the number of people severely affected by transport noise by 30 percent by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment