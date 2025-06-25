Guadeloupe Demands Political Freedom

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ The freedom of Guadeloupe is no longer a slogan, we demand it politically, Jean-Jacob Bicep, national coordinator of the Guadeloupe branch of International Decolonization Front (FID) at an international thematic conference "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives", Trend reports.

He reminded that Guadeloupe was politically and psychologically enslaved, and its independence was taken away.

"But our people have never given up the struggle for freedom.

We are fighting for the freedom of Guadeloupe with great determination and will. We are trying to raise the voices of the peoples suffering from colonialism in international arenas.

Peoples must determine their own destiny economically, socially, politically, and culturally. We cannot fight this fight alone.

I hope that we will continue to fight together in the future," he mentioned.

Bicep emphasized that despite being geographically distant, Azerbaijan does not spare its support for Guadeloupe's struggle for freedom.