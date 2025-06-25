Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guadeloupe Demands Political Freedom

Guadeloupe Demands Political Freedom


2025-06-25 03:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. ​ The freedom of Guadeloupe is no longer a slogan, we demand it politically, Jean-Jacob Bicep, national coordinator of the Guadeloupe branch of International Decolonization Front (FID) at an international thematic conference "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives", Trend reports.

He reminded that Guadeloupe was politically and psychologically enslaved, and its independence was taken away.

"But our people have never given up the struggle for freedom.

We are fighting for the freedom of Guadeloupe with great determination and will. We are trying to raise the voices of the peoples suffering from colonialism in international arenas.

Peoples must determine their own destiny economically, socially, politically, and culturally. We cannot fight this fight alone.

I hope that we will continue to fight together in the future," he mentioned.

Bicep emphasized that despite being geographically distant, Azerbaijan does not spare its support for Guadeloupe's struggle for freedom.

MENAFN25062025000187011040ID1109720426

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search