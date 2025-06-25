Ukraine Takes Part In International Forum On Offshore Munition Clearance
“For the first time, Ukraine has joined the Kiel Munition Clearance Week, an international forum dedicated to offshore munition clearance and critical infrastructure protection. Underwater mine clearance is one of the most challenging, expensive and least regulated topics in the security sector. For Ukraine, it is also critical,” the report states.
At the forum, the Ukrainian delegation showcased the domestic underwater mine clearance development, Toloka unmanned torpedo drone. As emphasized by the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry, the developer's stand became one of the most visited at the forum.
Currently, more than 100 mine clearance operators are working in Ukraine. However, less than 10 of them have been certified to conduct underwater mine clearance works and obtained practical experience. Meanwhile, about 13.5 thousand square meters of potentially contaminated waters need to be cleared.
A reminder that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed a draft bill on the ratification of the agreement with the Republic of Croatia regarding cooperation in the field of mine clearance.
Photo: Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry
