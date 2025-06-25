Azerbaijan Posts Strong Rise In Natural Gas Export Revenue In 5M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan boosted its income from natural gas exports from January through May 2025, earning over $3.8 billion from the sale of 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a year-on-year increase of $381.8 million or 11.1 percent in value, and 358.1 million cubic meters or 3.6 percent in volume.

Natural gas accounted for 34.84 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover exceeded $20.9 billion, which is $2.52 billion or 13.7 percent more than in the same period last year.

Of this, $11 billion came from exports and $9.96 billion from imports. While exports declined by 1.2 percent, imports surged by 36.5 percent.

Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of over $1 billion-down by $2.8 billion or 3.7 times compared to the previous year.