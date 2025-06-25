Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Posts Strong Rise In Natural Gas Export Revenue In 5M2025

Azerbaijan Posts Strong Rise In Natural Gas Export Revenue In 5M2025


2025-06-25 12:06:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Azerbaijan boosted its income from natural gas exports from January through May 2025, earning over $3.8 billion from the sale of 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a year-on-year increase of $381.8 million or 11.1 percent in value, and 358.1 million cubic meters or 3.6 percent in volume.

Natural gas accounted for 34.84 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover exceeded $20.9 billion, which is $2.52 billion or 13.7 percent more than in the same period last year.

Of this, $11 billion came from exports and $9.96 billion from imports. While exports declined by 1.2 percent, imports surged by 36.5 percent.

Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of over $1 billion-down by $2.8 billion or 3.7 times compared to the previous year.

MENAFN25062025000187011040ID1109719914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search