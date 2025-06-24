Why Does Joe Think Jonas Brothers' Upcoming Tour Will Be Different

Singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas shared an update that Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour will deliver something completely "different" for fans than the band's past tours.

Joe and siblings Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are set to kick off the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in their home state of New Jersey.

"I think what fans can expect is that we are going to do what we can to give them the best show they can possibly enjoy every night. Really have a fun time on the road, enjoy the fact that we get to do this after all these years and just try to bring something different," Joe was quoted as saying by People magazine.

The tour, which runs until November, will also be in support of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, out on August 8.

"We did a big tour last year or two years ago, it bled into the last year, but I think what we've really realized is that we wanted to bring a show for the audience that they felt like was something different from what they've experienced before," he said.

"We're going to build a show with our audience, so we're rehearsing pretty much onstage and playing some of these older songs that we haven't played in so many years and see how they respond and what they want to hear," he said.

Joe said he and his brothers are also still ironing out their onstage wardrobes for a tour that will get underway in the heat of summer, just after they perform in New York City for the 4th of July fireworks with Macy's.

"We're in the middle of figuring out what we're going to wear, but we never really dress according to the weather. The stadiums outside, it's like you don't even... I think it's going to be important because we're going to be sweating through those outfits really fast," he said.

"Not much leather -- there won't be a lot of leather being worn," he added. "I mean, you know, fashion can hurt, but that's one choice that we will avoid," he said.