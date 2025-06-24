Italy-Azerbaijan University Poised To Mark New Phase In Bilateral Partnership - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Italy-Azerbaijan University will become a symbol of a new stage in our partnership, said Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception held to mark the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic, Gianfrancesco highlighted the growing importance of educational collaboration as a cornerstone of strategic ties between the two nations.

The university, architected through the synergistic collaboration of five premier Italian entities, is strategically formulated to catalyze knowledge transfer, amplify commercial prospects, and fortify interconnections among the student cohorts from the respective nations.



As noted by the ambassador, the institution is poised to function as a nexus for intellectual capital transfer, entrepreneurial ecosystem enhancement, and fortifying bilateral relationships among the student cohorts from the respective nations.



"The Italy-Azerbaijan University is poised to enhance bilateral synergies, fostering educational linkages and youth engagement between our nations," Gianfrancesco stated.