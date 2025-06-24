Updated Social Protection Strategy Will Include Informal Sector Workers: Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa emphasized Jordan's commitment to expanding social protection coverage to informal sector workers among the most economically and socially vulnerable groups through key reforms embedded in the newly updated National Social Protection Strategy.Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Providing Protection for the Informal Sector," during the fourth Arab Forum for Equality, held on the sidelines of the 16th session of the Social Development Committee in Algiers, Bani Mustafa highlighted that the strategy, which covers the years 2025–2033, reflects royal directives and aligns with Jordan's broader political, economic, and administrative reform paths, as well as the goals of the Economic Modernization Vision.The updated strategy, she noted, enables beneficiaries to transition through four core pillars. The first, "Dignity," addresses reliance on social assistance programs. The second, "Empowerment," focuses on inclusive education, especially vocational and technical training. The third, "Opportunity," expands social security coverage, strengthens social insurance programs, and promotes decent work environments. The fourth, "Resilience," emphasizes crisis preparedness and the establishment of financial safeguards like an emergency fund, enhancing protection for those outside formal labor systems.Bani Mustafa described the informal sector as one of Jordan's most pressing challenges, stressing the importance of integrating it into macroeconomic calculations to reflect more accurately on GDP and workforce dynamics. She cited recent legal reforms to the Labor and Social Security Laws, aimed at incorporating part-time, flexible, and gig-economy workers under the social security umbrella. She also underscored the need for system integration between the Social Security Corporation, the National Aid Fund, and employment platforms to ensure broader inclusion.The minister also underscored the "Resilience" pillar's role in coordinating financial and institutional responses to crises, noting that those excluded from social insurance are typically the most affected by economic shocks.She further highlighted the role of private sector partnerships in enhancing and financing social protection programs. Bani Mustafa pointed to institutionalizing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aligned with national and local priorities, and she shared examples of successful ministry-led collaborations with key private sector players including Jordanian banks and the energy and mining sectors. Notable initiatives included the "Ben'omerha" home renovation program with the Association of Banks in Jordan, and the establishment of integrated daytime service centers through a partnership with the Arab Potash Company.Ministers of Social Affairs from Lebanon and Tunisia also took part in the panel discussion.