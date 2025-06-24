Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 1,800 Million In The 2023, Which Is Expected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's "Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In June 2025, Sanofi announced a Phase 4 study which consists of a 24 week (0.5 years) randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, 2-arm treatment period followed by an open label segment of 104 weeks (2 years) for a total of 128 weeks (2.5 years) to evaluate the effect of dupilumab treatment on esophageal function, and remodeling in adults with eosinophilic esophagitis.

In June 2025, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH conducted a study is to prove the non-inferiority of a 6-weeks treatment with 1 mg budesonide orodispersible tablets BID versus 2 mg budesonide orodispesible tabletss for the induction of clinico-pathological remission in adult patients with active eosinophilic esophagitis.

In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest Eosinophilic Esophagitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in 2023, with around 445,000 cases; these numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis predominantly affected males, with approximately 290,000 males diagnosed compared to 156,000 females in 2023 in the US.

In the 7MM, individuals over the age of 18 were the most affected by Eosinophilic Esophagitis, with approximately 156,000 cases reported in 2023.

The leading Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Allakos, Pfizer, Revolo Biotherapeutics, EsoCap AG, and others. Promising Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Therapies such as Mepolizumab, Dupilumab, Etrasimod, Tezepelumab, Barzolvolimab, NDX-3315 and NDX-3324 and others.

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Gender-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Age-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treated Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

DUPIXENT, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the Interleukin-4 (IL-4) and Interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. It is approved for the treatment of DUPIXENT, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the Interleukin-4 (IL-4) and Interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant.

Cendakimab (CC-93538/RPC4046): Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

Cendakimab/RPC4046/CC-93538 is a recombinant humanized, high affinity, selective, anti-IL-13 mAb. RPC4046 binds an IL-13 epitope that prevents its binding to both IL-13R (alpha) 1 and IL-13R (alpha) 2, providing potential efficacy and/or safety advantages. The drug has been granted ODD for the treatment of EoE by the US FDA. In the Phase II study, RPC4046 demonstrated positive results. Currently, the company is conducting two Phase III Eosinophilic Esophagitis clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CC-93538 in adult and adolescent participants with EoE.

TEZSPIRE (Tezepelumab) : AstraZeneca/Amgen

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab) is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen as a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of TSLP. This key epithelial cytokine sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades. It is critical in the initiation and persistence of allergic, eosinophilic, and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma, including airway hyperresponsiveness. TEZSPIRE acts at the top of the inflammation cascade and has the potential to help address a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of biomarker levels.

The Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market is driven by significant unmet needs, particularly in the development of novel treatments and the establishment of comprehensive guidelines for adolescents and adults. Current treatments, like proton pump inhibitors and corticosteroids therapy, manage symptoms but come with serious side effects due to high steroid dosages. Although in recent years therapies like DUPIXENT, EOHILIA and JOrveza got approved in 7MM countries but still there is huge scope for emerging.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

