Kuwait Cabinet Oks Bill On Int'l Judicial Coop. In Criminal Matters
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft decree-law pertinent to international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, and referred it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet passed the legislation during its customary weekly meeting.
The draft decree-law is primarily intended to regulate means of international judicial cooperation in order to affirm Kuwait's pioneering role in fighting transnational crimes and depriving criminals of the proceeds of crimes in line with its international commitments in such fields. (end)
