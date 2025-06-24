Inokraft Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Handheld HVLP Paint Sprayer Offering Seamless Spray And No-Mess Clean Up For Diyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The innovative, user-friendly sprayer includes 360° magnetic suction and QuickFlush system to provide high-quality performance with minimal effort and cleanup

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InoKraft is disrupting the DIY painting space with the first of its kind Handheld HVLP Paint Sprayer, a lightweight, beginner-friendly tool designed to make painting faster, cleaner and easier for seasoned DIYers and beginners alike.

Whether tackling a full fence makeover or reviving refurbished furniture, DIYers can expect the InoKraft HVLP Paint Sprayer's game-changing features to provide professional quality results without the learning curve. With InoKraft's innovative magnetic base, the suction hose rotates 360° ensuring continuous paint flow from top to bottom in one smooth pass-no squeezing, no stopping, no dripping. By eliminating the need for manual pumping, users can cover more surface area in less time.







The innovative, user-friendly sprayer includes 360° magnetic suction and QuickFlush system to provide high-quality performance with minimal effort and cleanup.

“At InoKraft, we are committed to developing quality tools that any DIYer can use. With this sprayer, we're setting a new standard for performance and convenience in the DIY category,” said Forest Lin, Co-Founder of InoKraft.“Easy to learn, use and clean up, the InoKraft HVLP Handheld Paint Sprayer is a game changing tool that offers exceptional performance at an exceptional value.”

In addition to being easy to learn and use, the sprayer delivers smooth paint flow with minimal clean up-saving time, effort and materials. While most paint sprayers are messy to clean, the InoKraft model comes ready with a comprehensive cleaning kit and a QuickFlush adapter which provides a quick and quality deep clean. With a disposable liner system, users can clean up or switch colors in the matter of minutes without any messy residue.

Built to last, the InoKraft HVLP Paint Sprayer is compatible with latex, oil-based paints and stains offering a range of versatility for all future DIY projects including trim, walls and fences. It is equipped with three brass nozzles (1.0, 1.8, 2.6mm), making it the perfect tool for small paint projects or full household jobs.

The new product joins a family of painting tools that are designed to make painting simple and easy without compromising quality. Other InoKraft offerings include the MaXpray M1 Airless Paint Sprayer and the MaXpray M3 Plus Airless Paint Sprayer and other painting-related accessories.

The InoKraft HVLP Paint Sprayer is now available on Amazon at ($89) backed by a 1-year warranty-making it an essential, game changer for any homeowner looking to tackle DIY projects with professional results.

About InoKraft

InoKraft is on a mission to empower DIY enthusiasts with quality tools that are easy to use at an exceptional value. In a world where the demand for quality tools is paramount, InoKraft focuses on real user experience and purposeful innovation-by redefining "quality" as a combination of performance and longevity. InoKraft believes that a tool should not only withstand the test of time but also enhance the user's creative journey with reliability and ease of use to instill the confidence you need to truly enjoy the moment and every DIY endeavor.

