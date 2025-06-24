Lakes In Central Switzerland Have Best Water Quality For Bathing

Deutsch de Zentralschweizer Seen haben beste Badewasserqualität Original Read more: Zentralschweizer Seen haben beste Badewasserqualitä

Anyone who swims in a lake in Central Switzerland need have no fear of infection from intestinal bacteria. The water samples taken at 65 bathing sites in 13 lakes all have good to excellent bathing water quality.

This was announced by the Lake Lucerne Supervisory Commission on Tuesday. According to the press release, there is no need for action based on the results. A recommendation to bathers is not necessary.

The commission carried out the investigation with the Laboratory of the Original Cantons in Brunnen and the Food Control and Consumer Protection Office in Lucerne. It pointed out that only the microbiological quality of the water was examined. Other problems, such as“duck fleas”, had not been taken into account. These are harmless, even if they can cause severe skin itching.

The water samples came from bathing areas in the cantons of Lucerne, Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden and Nidwalden. Around half of the samples were taken in Lake Lucerne, the rest in Lake Zurich, Lake Zug, Lake Sempach, Lake Baldegg, the Rotsee, Lake Lauerz, Lake Sihl, Lake Sarnen, Lake Lunger, Lake Hirschlen, Lake Seelisberg and Lake Golzern.

With regard to bathing in streams and rivers, the press release stated that slightly increased levels of intestinal bacteria could occur in the vicinity of wastewater treatment plants. This is also possible where there are many water birds. Because germs from bird droppings are quickly killed by sunlight, these strains are usually only short-term.

