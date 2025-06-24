Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Panama Moves Away From Fiscal Risk With Pension System Reform According To The Bank Of America -

Panama Moves Away From Fiscal Risk With Pension System Reform According To The Bank Of America -


2025-06-24 02:12:42
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Bank of America (BofA) issued an analysis of the approval of Law 462, which reformed the Social Security Fund, in which it expressed optimism about Panama's fiscal and economic outlook. They explain that the reform, which merged the previous pension systems-the pay-as-you-go and the mixed pension systems-into a new unified capitalization system with a joint guarantee, allows the Social Security Fund (CSS) to use accumulated surpluses to cover the deficits of the old system, something that was previously impossible due to the segregation of funds.

MENAFN24062025000218011062ID1109717980

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search