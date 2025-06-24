Deep Robotics Unveils Wheel-Legged Robot For UHV Substation Inspection

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Deep Robotics launches wheel-legged robot to transform UHV substation inspections

June 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

Ultra-high voltage (UHV) substations – the backbone of long-distance power transmission – are notoriously complex and hazardous environments.

Traditional inspection methods struggle with three major challenges: high safety risks for manual inspections, complex terrain, and low detection efficiency.

To address these issues, Deep Robotics has introduced the Lynx M20, the world's first industrial-grade wheel-legged robot specifically designed for intelligent inspection in UHV substations and converter stations.

Merging the speed of wheels with the agility of legs, Lynx M20 offers superior mobility, endurance, and adaptability – enabling it to navigate maze-like infrastructures and perform tasks in harsh, high-risk environments.

Next-gen mobility and safety

Equipped with an IP66 protection rating and a wide temperature range (-20°C to 55°C), Lynx M20 is capable of operating in extreme weather conditions and during night-time inspections.

It's fitted with dual-spectrum pan-tilt cameras, LiDAR navigation, and optional autonomous charging, allowing it to safely inspect equipment, detect leaks, and monitor environmental conditions without human intervention.

The robot can handle high-risk scenarios, such as abnormal gas emissions or equipment overheating, by performing detailed inspections including pressure readings, partial discharge detection, and valve operations, reducing the need for personnel to enter hazardous zones.

Designed for complex environments

UHV substations are filled with densely packed equipment, cable trenches, and elevated platforms. Lynx M20's unique wheel-leg system allows it to cross 50 cm-wide cable gaps, climb equipment platforms, and adapt its posture for tight or uneven spaces – far beyond the capabilities of traditional wheeled or quadruped robots.

It can also perform tasks like perimeter inspections and wildlife deterrence, improving overall site safety and efficiency.

Autonomous, intelligent, and scalable

With a 15 kg payload, Lynx M20 supports various sensing tools such as ultrasonic detectors and infrared cameras. Its precision motion platform enables inspection accuracy rates over 95 percent.

After gathering data, the robot autonomously generates inspection reports and predictive maintenance insights, accessible to technicians in real time.

Looking forward, fleets of Lynx M20 robots could operate as coordinated teams, covering large substations with multiple units simultaneously inspecting different areas.

Integrated with AI defect databases and digital twin technology, the system can learn from historical data to detect subtle anomalies and enhance inspection accuracy.

The robot has already proven its capabilities, with previous versions achieving 96.5 percent fault detection accuracy in harsh desert environments.

As China's State Grid advances new standards for smart maintenance, Deep Robotics' Lynx M20 is set to play a critical role in driving the digital transformation of the power sector – setting a new benchmark for intelligent, autonomous infrastructure inspection.