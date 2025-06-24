Institutions Cut 1.2 Million Metric Tons Of CO2 Through EPEAT Registered Procurement

MENAFN - 3BL) PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2025 /3BL/ - The Global Electronics Council(GEC) unveiled the winners of the 2025 EPEATPurchaser Awards, whose combined purchasing decisions drove measurable environmental benefits - including cutting 1.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. This equates to taking about 250,000 passenger cars off the road for a year, alongside significant reductions in energy use, hazardous waste, water consumption, and more.

The annual EPEAT Purchaser Awards celebrate institutions that prioritize the purchase of EPEAT registered products, reinforcing market demand for responsible electronics supply chains and showcasing the power of procurement to advance organizational sustainability goals. One of this year's awardees, Kaiser Permanente, emphasizes the vital connections of social & environmental responsibility to public health.

“At Kaiser Permanente, we know that climate health has a direct impact on human health” explained Elizabeth Eldridge, Director of Sustainability.“To minimize our environmental impact and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve, we are proud to make sustainable procurement choices, including EPEAT registered IT product purchases.”

The program's global reach was also demonstrated by the Scottish Government, honored for the seventh consecutive year for its commitment to reducing environmental and social impacts through responsible procurement frameworks.

“Our ICT frameworks are supporting Scotland's Net Zero ambitions through the circular economy and environmental best practice,” said Calum Elliot, Deputy Director, National Collaborative Procurement Division.“We would like to extend our gratitude to our wider Scottish public sector colleagues, our suppliers, and the Global Electronics Council for helping us move towards our sustainability goals.”

In addition to GHG emissions reduction, 2025 EPEAT Purchaser Award winners collectively reduced:



1,300 gigawatt-hours of energy, comparable to the annual electricity consumption of 107,000 average US households

24,400 metric tons of solid waste, the equivalent to the waste generated by 13,100 US households 2.45 billion liters of water consumption, saving enough to fill 983 Olympic sized swimming pools.

With total EPEAT registered products purchases exceeding 3.6 million, award winners are expected to collectively save more than $70 million over the life of the products.

“These results show what's possible when organizations embed responsible procurement practices into their operations” remarked Bob Mitchell, CEO of the Global Electronics Council.“With third-party verification, impact measurement tools, and a trusted product registry, EPEAT empowers purchasers to confidently drive meaningful progress toward their sustainability goals.”

By choosing EPEAT registered products, the 2025 award winners reduce their negative environmental and social impacts while setting a standard for other leading institutions to follow. GEC encourages all institutions to join the movement towards a more sustainable future by integrating EPEAT registered products into their procurement practices.

To learn more about the EPEAT Purchaser Awards and view the full list of 2025 recipients, visit: globalelectronicscouncil/epeat-purchaser-awards.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

Our EPEAT Ecolabel

We are stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel – the definitive global standard to drive change across the technology sector from extraction to end of life. EPEAT enables manufacturers to follow strict third party verified standards while providing transparency for buyers.

Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of over 2.7 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings exceeding 34 billion USD and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 341 million metric tonnes.

Erik Fessler

Senior Manager, Global Communications

+1 971-380-4088

...