CORPORATE IMMIGRATION PARTNERS, PC ANNOUNCES ANNE NAKAMURA HAS JOINED THE FIRM

CHICAGO, SAN FRANCISCO, and CINCINNATI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Immigration Partners, PC (CIPPC) is excited to announce Anne Nakamura has joined the firm as a Managing Attorney. With over 14 years of experience in U.S. immigration law with several prominent immigration law firms, Anne brings invaluable expertise and a deep commitment to client service, further strengthening CIPPC's reputation for excellence in employment-based immigration law.

"We are thrilled to have Anne back on board," says Addie Hogan, Managing Partner of CIPPC. "As a former colleague with our predecessor firm, we know firsthand that Anne's unwavering commitment to helping clients effectively navigate the complexities of immigration perfectly aligns with our mission to provide clear, effective, and compassionate legal support."

Throughout her career, Anne has been a dedicated advocate for organizations and individuals navigating the complexities of immigration law. She has a proven track record of managing high-stakes cases and developing customized strategies that address the unique needs of her clients in a dynamic legal environment. As a trusted advisor, she guides corporate clients on immigration program management, compliance, and global mobility strategies. Beyond her legal practice, Anne is passionate about community outreach; she frequently volunteers her time for pro bono services and conducts workshops on immigration rights and resources.

At CIPPC, Anne will lead a team of skilled attorneys and paralegals, enhancing the firm's ability to serve clients across various sectors, with emphasis on financial technology/media and data analytics organizations. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing innovative legal solutions and ensuring optimal outcomes for our clients.

About Corporate Immigration Partners

Corporate Immigration Partners, PC (CIPPC) is a premier law firm committed to excellence, innovation, integrity, and compassion in employment-based immigration. With offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and Cincinnati, and through its affiliation with Envoy Global, Inc., CIPPC offers comprehensive immigration services worldwide, delivering the most customized immigration and global mobility solutions in the industry. For more information, please visit .

