Freedom Forever Launches Raya: AI-Powered Tool Supercharged By LIGHTSPEED

TEMECULA, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Forever , the nation's leading residential solar installation company and No. 1 Residential Solar Contractor on the 2024 Top Solar Contractors List, launches Raya, a groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that revolutionizes project support and pipeline management.

Built on Lightspeed, Freedom Forever's proprietary CRM and operational engine, Raya delivers real-time intelligence, automated issue resolution and 24/7 phone support to sales partners nationwide. This breakthrough technology marks a major leap forward in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and industry innovation.

By tapping into Lightspeed's expansive data infrastructure and integrated sales resource center, Raya delivers real-time project updates, actionable insights and instant ticket resolution. The AI tool intelligently navigates complex workflows and information systems to provide sales partners with 24/7 access to critical project details. Raya is built to ensure sales reps can address inquiries and access critical information instantaneously, streamlining the solar installation process and enhancing customer satisfaction.

"Raya, powered by Lightspeed, is a game-changer for our business," said Zachary Bloom, Chief Technology Officer at Freedom Forever. "Lightspeed has been the cornerstone of our success, enabling unmatched efficiency and scalability. Raya takes this to the next level by giving our sales partners real-time, AI-driven access to project details and support, and this is just the beginning."

Key benefits of Raya's AI capabilities include:



Instant Access to Project Details : Raya taps into Lightspeed's comprehensive database to provide sales partners with real-time updates on project status, timelines, and requirements, anytime, anywhere.



Rapid Ticket Resolution : Using Lightspeed's data, Raya intelligently identifies and resolves project tickets, minimizing delays and ensuring smooth operations.



24/7 Sales Partner Support: Raya's round-the-clock availability empowers sales reps to get answers and resolve issues instantly, enhancing efficiency and client satisfaction.

Unmatched Competitive Edge : Lightspeed's proprietary technology, combined with Raya's AI capabilities, sets Freedom Forever apart as the industry leader in speed, reliability and innovation.

Since its launch in 2022, Lightspeed has been Freedom Forever's key advantage in driving scalability, delivering best-in-class engineering, procurement and construction services across more than 30 states. Raya builds on this foundation, amplifying Lightspeed's capabilities to deliver unparalleled support to sales partners and accelerate the adoption of clean energy.

"Lightspeed is the key to Freedom Forever's success," added Rob Richardson, Vice President of Product at Freedom Forever. "With Raya, we're unlocking even more of its potential, giving our partners a competitive edge that no other solar company can match."

For more information about Freedom Forever, Raya, or Lightspeed, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit FreedomForever or contact [email protected] .

About Freedom Forever:

Headquartered in Temecula, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, Freedom Forever is the nation's premier residential solar installation company. Since 2011, it has empowered its dealer network with innovative tools like Lightspeed, aggressive pricing, and a 25-year production guarantee. Operating in 29 states with plans for expansion, Freedom Forever is redefining the solar industry through technology, integrity, and a commitment to clean energy.

Media Contact:

Jackie Dadas-Kraper

Vice President of Public Relations

Phone: 248.842.0597

Email: [email protected]

Website: FreedomForever

SOURCE Freedom Forever

