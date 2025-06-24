Testmart Board Chairman Dan Diefendorf Steps Into CEO Position Amid Rapid Company Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As Chairman, I've had the privilege of seeing TestMart's growth firsthand," said Dan Diefendorf. "Now, with tighter alignment across our capital partners, product vision, and operating strategy, the timing is right to take on the CEO role-drawing on two decades of global enterprise tech leadership to move decisively toward the opportunity ahead."

TestMart has recently re-platformed its core product and sharpened its go-to-market strategy to better serve the growing demand in the market. With an expanded executive leadership team, the company is positioned to lead in a market increasingly defined by speed, reliability, and quality of software delivery. In recent quarters, TestMart has seen a surge in top-tier enterprise customers, with revenue growth soaring past 100%. "Clearly this is just the tip of the iceberg. I'm excited to lead the team as we further accelerate the momentum and drive exponential market expansion," said Diefendorf.

"TestMart's SaaS industry metrics are some of the best in the industry because of their constantly increasing growth rate and white glove customer service," said Saum Vahdat , CEO of Bridgewest Ventures. "Dan's transition into the CEO role reflects the board's conviction in the company's strategy and the scale of opportunity ahead. His leadership brings the experience and operational strength needed for this next chapter."

Under Diefendorf's leadership, TestMart's next phase will be characterized by:



Rapid product development and AI platform enhancements

Sharpened focus on mid-market enterprise customers hindered by lack of ERP-centric technical resources Continued high-touch customer service which has long distinguished TestMart from its competitors

"What's most exciting right now is the strength of our foundation and the clarity of our path forward. The opportunity in front of us is real, and the business is positioned to execute with speed, focus, and discipline," said David Hewit , Chief Financial Officer, TestMart.

About TestMart

TestMart is a purpose-built software testing and compliance platform for modern enterprise systems. Designed for business users, TestMart delivers seamless, do-it-for-me functional and regression testing across complex ERP environments and connected systems, eliminating manual testing, scripting, and maintenance overhead.

With a proprietary automation engine underpinned by AI, continuously updated test libraries, and expert-led execution, TestMart helps global enterprises ship updates 5–10x faster, reduce testing costs by up to 70%, and maintain ERP integrity.

In addition to faster testing, TestMart safeguards compliance and validates system security with every release, ensuring that critical workflows, controls, and audit requirements remain intact as systems evolve. TestMart provides the confidence to move fast, without compromising trust.

