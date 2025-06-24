Concord Crest Real Estate Announces The Launch Of Its Operations In Miami

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venture with Crest Real Estate and Concord Wilshire Companies Establishes a Full-Service Land-Use Advisory and Permit Expediting Firm

MIAMI, FL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concord Crest Real Estate (“CCRE”), a partnership between Crest Real Estate (“Crest”) and Concord Wilshire Companies (“CW”), announces the launch of its operations in Miami. The new company facilitates the expansion of Crest and CW's core real estate platforms to provide industry-leading, full-service land-use advisory and permit-expediting services to the South Florida residential and commercial real estate markets. CCRE services a wide range of asset types, including single-family, multifamily, office, retail, mixed-use and hospitality in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Crest has already established itself as the top entitlement and permit expediting firm in the Greater Los Angeles market. It represents some of the city's most iconic projects and has served over $10 billion in developments, working with top architects and designers around the world.

Miami-based Concord Wilshire, with offices in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Atlanta, is a nationally recognized leader in residential, hotel, and mixed-use real estate development and construction. It has developed and acquired assets totaling over $12 billion. Concord Wilshire has been developing, building and investing in the South Florida market for over 30 years.

“This expansion into South Florida is a natural evolution of our mission: to empower great design with precise execution, and to provide best-in-class support for property owners, developers, architects, and consultants navigating increasingly complex entitlement and permitting landscapes. We are hiring full-time employees to meet current demand as we scale up,” said Jason Somers, Crest's President and CCRE Co-Founder.

“I am excited to combine our resources, network, capabilities and expertise in partnership with Crest to establish the premier land-use advisory and permit expediting firm in South Florida,” said Nate Sirang, President of Concord Wilshire and a Co-Founder of CCRE.

“The venture was born out of what we've seen over the past few years - a new era of developments in the South Florida market. Given our decades of experience developing here, many developers have been turning to us for our expertise, guidance and support for their unique development projects and to help them navigate the complex approval processes in the different sub-markets in South Florida. This recent demand has made it clear that our expertise fills a critical gap. So, we took the foundation we've built our reputation on at CW and launched a company to deliver that value to our peers and the broader development community,” said Sirang.

With over 50 years of collective real estate development, construction, permit and entitlement expediting, and related industry experience, Crest and Concord are strategically expanding their real estate capabilities and service offerings to deliver market-leading, land-use advisory and permit expediting services tailored to the evolving needs of its clients. The companies are leveraging deep industry expertise and a comprehensive understanding of acquisition, development, and construction, as well as all asset classes, from residential and commercial to mixed-use and specialized properties.

“For over a decade, we've built a reputation by helping bring some of the world's most ambitious architectural visions to life-delivering real results through creative, efficient and deeply collaborative work,” said Steven Somers, CEO of Crest and Co-Founder of CCRE.

CCRE is positioned to be a leading full-service, fee-based land-use advisory and permit expediting firm for property owners, financial institutions, and related real estate consultants. The company provides a wide-range of services across its platform, including due diligence, land-use and code analysis, permit and entitlement expediting, spearheading community outreach, public hearings, lobbying and government relations.

“If you're just looking for a permit expediter to act as a paper shuffler or courier, we're not the shop for you,” said Sirang.“But if you want experienced real estate development professionals who deliver real value to you and your development- we're your platform. We prepare accurate and reliable due diligence reports, analyze codes and legislation to enhance your project's value, and hand-pick consultants to add the most value to your development, while streamlining the project. We negotiate our preferred rates, work alongside your architects and engineers from concept to approvals to optimize your plans and designs, manage community outreach campaigns and work with city staff and local officials to expedite entitlements and shorten development timelines. These strategic services don't just save you time - they save you real money.”

For more information, visit .

ABOUT CREST REAL ESTATE

Crest Real Estate is the top entitlement and permit expediting firm in the Greater Los Angeles market, representing some of the city's most iconic real estate projects across the residential, hospitality, commercial, medical, retail, and institutional sectors. Crest provides strategic guidance rooted in regulatory and procedural expertise combined with a deep understanding of architecture and engineering, which has enabled Crest to help clients achieve their development objectives with the maximum real estate output at the fastest pace possible. Since its inception, Crest has serviced over $10 billion in developments, working with top architects and designers around the world.

ABOUT CONCORD WILSHIRE

Concord Wilshire is a nationally recognized leader in residential, resort, and mixed-use real estate development and construction with over $12 billion in total value of developed and acquired assets. Since 1992, Concord Wilshire has been developing, constructing, and investing in distinguished real estate assets in major markets throughout the United States. Concord Wilshire has received an array of accolades for many of its developments throughout the nation in recognition of its commitment to development, marketing, architectural design, and interior design. Concord Wilshire has a successful and extensive track record that spans multiple investment cycles.

