Snappy Expands Its Swag Solutions With The Launch Of Snappy Stores: A Game-Changing Gifting Experience Delivering Personalized Promotional Products Globally

From branded storefronts to AI-powered customization and high-quality swag, Snappy helps businesses turn corporate gifting into a tool for engagement, loyalty, and growth

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy, the all-in-one gifting platform trusted by more than half of Fortune 100 companies, announced the launch of Snappy Stores , a new swag solution that empowers organizations to create branded e-commerce storefronts for delivering customized swag at scale. Designed to support employee recognition, customer engagement, and brand-building activities, Snappy Stores eliminate pain points, including inventory and shipping logistics, while maintaining flexibility and customization.

With Snappy Stores , organizations can launch e-commerce-style storefronts in minutes, using AI-powered design tools to simplify design and accelerate setup, making it easier than ever to deploy impactful swag programs that drive connection and business results.

The launch also introduces a new capability to Snappy's Swag Solutions : the option to create a points-based system that lets recipients choose their own swag, mirroring Snappy's gift selection experience. This global expansion significantly enhances Snappy's swag capabilities, offering a streamlined, scalable solution for delivering personalized, high-quality branded merchandise to over 170 countries.

Snappy's Swag Solutions are built to meet every business need, from one-off employee gifts to large-scale promotional campaigns. The suite includes:



On Demand Swag: Items are produced just-in-time, ideal for fast-moving, high-impact campaigns that allow for deep personalization.

Bulk & Kits: High-volume bespoke kits, curated and pre-produced. Ideal for onboarding, large events, and recurring needs. Companies own their inventory, and Snappy manages it. Snappy Stores: A modern e-commerce experience where recipients can shop, personalize, and redeem items using points or credit cards.

"Swag and branded gifts aren't just a perk, they are proven levers for engagement, retention, and revenue impact," said Matt Kessler, Chief Revenue Officer at Snappy. "Snappy Stores help organizations turn swag into a strategic growth channel by removing logistical barriers, enabling personalization at scale, and delivering a seamless experience that strengthens relationships and drives results."

Turning Swag and Branded Storefronts Into Business Impact

Swag is a proven lever for engagement, loyalty, and retention. According to Snappy's recent survey :



85% of people report receiving swag makes them feel proud of their company and its mission

80% regularly wear clothing with their company's logo on it 76% say swag helps them feel more connected to their colleagues

These findings reinforce what many top-performing companies already know: thoughtful swag strengthens culture and drives performance. Whether used to motivate employees, deepen customer relationships, or celebrate key moments, swag sparks emotional connections and delivers measurable business outcomes.

Snappy Stores enable companies to create a branded e-commerce experience featuring company swag in minutes. Storefronts can be private, accessed by invitation, or open to the public, allowing brand fans to select branded merchandise and purchase company swag.

A New Era of Gifting Functionality

Snappy Stores combine the familiarity of e-commerce with the impact of thoughtful gifting. Key features include:



E-Commerce Experience : Familiar browsing and checkout flow with cart functionality, multi-item ordering.

Global Delivery: Seamless shipping to more than 170 countries.

Points-Based Redemption : Store Admins can choose to allocate points, and recipients can redeem or "top up" using personal cards for higher-value items.

AI-Powered Design Tool: Create and launch a branded company store in minutes using intelligent tools that guide logo placement, color matching, and layout preferences.

Public Link Purchasing: "Guest Checkout" allows Admins to create a publicly accessible company store.

Personalization at Scale: Add names, teams, logos, color variation, and more to gifts, creating meaningful, custom swag for every recipient. Flexible Automation & Triggers: Easily set up gifting triggers for birthdays, anniversaries, milestones, and more.

Redefining Swag with Personalization & Performance

Earlier this year, Snappy acquired Covver, a leader in branded merchandise and customization, to accelerate its AI-driven capabilities. Covver's technology now powers core Snappy Stores features, including smart product personalization, automated store setup, and global fulfillment, which gives organizations unmatched speed and scale in launching impactful branded storefronts.

"Celebrating people and moments strengthens culture," said Yoni Dror, VP Swag Product at Snappy. "Thoughtful swag turns moments into meaningful connections. With Snappy Stores, customers can finally design, personalize, and distribute swag that reflects their brand and values without the friction of compromise. It's a smarter way to build culture through gifting."

Whether used for employee recognition, customer loyalty, or brand activation, Snappy Stores remove the operational barriers of swag and promotional products while delivering a premium, personalized experience that aligns with the brand and business objectives.

About Snappy

Snappy is a leading gifting company that helps organizations drive engagement, retention, and business growth through thoughtful, scalable gifting. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 100, Snappy has delivered over 7 million gifts to 170+ countries. Its gifting platform supports use cases across the employee, customer, and prospect lifecycle, offering curated gift collections, branded swag, global experiences, and gifting APIs. Founded in 2015, Snappy is a series D company that continues to redefine how businesses drive behavior change and build meaningful connections through gifting.

SOURCE Snappy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED