Middle East Nations Praise US President For Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel
Many nations of the Middle-East region welcomed the ceasefire and praised US President Donald Trump for brokering a deal between the warring nations.
From Qatar to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Jordan and Bahrain, all of them described it as an important step towards preserving stability in the region.
Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict was a meaningful step.
“Qatar underscores the importance of using peaceful means to achieve lasting stability and comprehensive, sustainable peace at the same time, the Ministry reaffirms that the Iranian violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace forms part of a dangerous escalation in the region, which require sincere and collective efforts to deter all irresponsible actions,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Qatar.
UAE also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.
“The UAE affirmed its firm position calling for the need for restraint and the primacy of political solutions and dialogue, and to spare the region more conflicts that hinder development opportunities and threaten the security of its people,” said the Foreign Ministry of the UAE.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom of Bahrain's firm position calling for avoiding escalation and settling all differences and disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, and speeding up the resumption of US-Iranian negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file, in a way that enhances security, stability and peace in the region and the world, expressing the hope that all parties will abide by the content of this agreement,” read a statement issued by Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Jordan emphasised the importance of agreement in reducing the dangerous escalation witnessed in the region.
The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, stated that“the Kingdom stresses necessity of adhering to the agreement to protect the region from the consequences of further deterioration, and adopting dialogue and diplomacy as a means to address all crises in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter”.
