Expert Business & Professional Services Launches New Initiative To Help Job Seekers Outsmart AI Resume Filters

As artificial intelligence transforms the hiring landscape, job seekers face a new and often invisible hurdle: getting their resumes past automated screening systems before a human ever sees them. In response, Expert Business & Professional Services, Inc. , a leading provider of professional résumé and career coaching services, is launching a targeted service to help professionals "AI-proof" their resumes and improve their chances in today's digital-first job market.

Founded by Sandy Spencer , a veteran career coach and former executive recruiter, Expert Business is bringing timely solutions to a growing challenge: the rise of Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and AI resume screening tools that automatically score, filter, and sometimes reject resumes based on formatting and keyword matching often without any human involvement.

"Today's job seekers aren't just applying for positions, they're competing against algorithms," said Spencer. "We're seeing qualified professionals get filtered out before their skills and experience ever reach a hiring manager's desk. Our mission is to change that by helping people speak both the language of AI and of human recruiters."







The company's new approach includes comprehensive resume optimization strategies tailored to the demands of modern recruitment technology. Services focus on:



Clean, ATS-friendly resume formatting

Strategic keyword placement based on specific job descriptions

Quantified accomplishments and measurable outcomes

Professionally written summaries using industry-relevant language Clear and standardized section headers AI can easily parse

The move underscores the company's long-standing commitment to staying ahead of hiring trends. With over 25 years of experience and more than 95% of clients reporting higher response rates, Expert Business is uniquely positioned to support professionals at every career stage from students and entry-level applicants to executives and federal job seekers.

"We've always believed that a resume is more than just a list of past jobs; it's a marketing document," Spencer added. "And just like any great marketing campaign, it has to be adapted to reach its audience in this case, both machines and people."

In addition to resume writing services , the firm offers LinkedIn profile development , interview coaching, job search strategies, and federal application assistance. Each service is grounded in a deep understanding of hiring practices, with insights gained from decades of experience in human resources and executive recruiting.

"As employers increasingly rely on AI to streamline hiring, candidates must adapt or risk being overlooked entirely. Expert Business's new initiative provides job seekers with the tools and knowledge they need to stand out in both digital and human evaluations." Sandy Spencer added in.

To learn more about AI-proofing resumes or to speak with Sandy Spencer, visit .

For a complimentary assessment of how AI and ATS compatible a resume is, contact Sandy at (954) 236-9558 or email ... .

About Expert Business & Professional Services, Inc.:

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Expert Business & Professional Services has helped thousands of clients navigate the job market for over 15 years. Founded by Sandy Spencer, the company offers a full suite of career services from resume and LinkedIn profile development to career coaching and federal job search support. With a reputation for integrity, strategic insight, and measurable results, Expert Business empowers professionals to move confidently toward their next career goal.







