Beamable Launches 'Network Boost' To Accelerate Player Growth And Visibility For Game Developers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New initiative offers turnkey marketing support to help studios scale community, increase wishlists, and spark momentum, without extra strain on internal teams.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beamable, Inc., the leading platform for live game services and decentralized infrastructure, today introduced Beamable Network Boost - a curated promotional sprint designed to help game developers fast-track player acquisition, grow their communities, and ignite meaningful visibility for their games.Built exclusively for developers on the Beamable platform, Network Boost delivers a results-driven one-week campaign that blends co-branded content, gamified engagement, livestreamed storytelling, and reward-based incentives, designed to scale game adoption without burdening internal marketing teams.“Beamable Network Boost gives studios the power to punch above their weight,” said Jon Radoff , CEO of Beamable.“It's everything a game needs to grow – players, attention, and community – delivered through a proven framework with full support from our team. And it's 100% free.”Studios Need Results, Not Just ReachFor modern game developers, discoverability is a bottleneck. In a market saturated with launches and limited by platform algorithms, small and mid-size studios often lack the tools and team to effectively market their games. Beamable Network Boost is designed to remove that barrier.The program gives developers access to:- 4M+ pre-engaged Web3 and Web2 players- Tools to drive wishlist, Discord, and social KPIs- Hands-on campaign execution handled entirely by BeamableAnd most importantly, it delivers measurable outcomes – wishlists, follows, joins, sign-ups, and gameplay – not just impressions.“Beamable Network Boost is the single best marketing promotion we have ever done,” said Scott Brown, President of Warped Games.“Warped Universe got a massive lift ahead of launch. We activated thousands of new players across Discord, Telegram, YouTube, and Instagram, while also driving engagement through unique campaigns like 'Proof of Viewership.' The visibility and momentum we gained were exactly what we needed to prime our community.”A Turnkey Marketing Sprint for GamesBeamable Network Boost runs over one week and includes five high-impact components:1. Livestreamed AMAYour studio goes live with Beamable CEO Jon Radoff (400k+ followers on X) in a co-branded session where you tell your game's story – vision, challenges, and what makes your title special. This is streamed to Beamable's Web3 community and amplified across social.2. Custom Player QuestsBeamable Network designs and launches gamified quests aligned to developer KPIs: Steam wishlists, social follows, Discord joins, Twitch or YouTube views, and more. Quests are hosted on href="" rel="external nofollow" beamabl , where over 4 million players complete actions to earn rewards. Sample quests include:- Follow the game on X or Instagram- Wishlist the game on Steam- Join the game or the developer's Discord- Watch a devlog or trailer on YouTube- Comment or share a post3. Gacha GiveawaysBeamable incentivizes quest completion with randomized prizes like NFTs, rare in-game items, physical merchandise, or whitelist access to Beamable Network's Node Sale. These rewards dramatically boost participation and sharing.4. Social AmplificationThe Beamable team produces branded promo assets (images, videos, threads) and distributes them across Beamable's owned social channels – including X, Discord, and Web3-native platforms – generating traction before, during, and after the Boost.5. Full-Service Campaign ExecutionStudios don't need to lift a finger – Beamable manages the entire campaign. From building quests to scheduling the AMA to handling reward logistics, we make it easy to activate your community without adding to your team's workload.Who It's ForBeamable Network Boost is available to any game actively building with Beamable, regardless of genre, platform, or Web2/Web3 positioning. Whether studios are preparing for a launch, scaling up early access, or revitalizing an existing title, the Boost is designed to meet the development team where they are.“Whether you're an indie game with a tight team or a Web3-native title looking to scale, this program is built to help you win,” said Radoff.“It's our way of saying: if you build with Beamable, we'll help you grow with Beamable.”Apply Now – Limited Availability for Summer 2025Studios interested in participating can apply at beamable/network. Spots are limited and scheduled weekly on a first-come basis.Beamable Network Boost is live now and booking through the summer.About BeamableBeamable is an open, extensible game server platform that lets you create online games and virtual worlds in minutes. Rapidly add player auth, analytics, social, commerce, inventory, content management, meta-game features, GenAI, Web3 capabilities, and more to any game project. Prototype in minutes using integrations with Unity and Unreal Engine, and scale to millions of players. Led by a team of game-industry and software veterans, Beamable is based in the Boston area and has raised $21M from investors including BITKRAFT, Arca, Advancit Capital, 2Punks, Solana Foundation, P2 Ventures, Permit Ventures, GrandBanks Capital, Scytale Digital and defy. Learn more at: .# # #

