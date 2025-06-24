'Siddaramaiah Govt Doesn't Have Money, We Have Given It To People', Says K'taka Home Minister, Triggers Row
The remark has triggered a statewide debate over the sustainability and impact of the state government's guarantee schemes.
Reacting sharply to the statement by Parameshwara, former Infosys Chief Financial Officer and activist T.V. Mohandas Pai, on Tuesday, posted on X, saying: "Very sad to see the disastrous impact of freebies by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. Even Home Minister G. Parameshwara says so -- no money for development, investments, or job creation."
"Three budgets are over, and still no money for development. Two more budgets to go. So, by the end of five years, what development will Karnataka see? Jobs?" Pai asked the state government.
Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra recalled Home Minister Parameshwara's statement in Badami, where he reportedly said, "Sidramanna (CM Siddaramaiah) doesn't have money; please don't come asking for funds."
"This implies the Chief Minister, through his Home Minister, has sent a message to Congress MLAs that there's no money in the treasury and they shouldn't ask for grants," Vijayendra added.
He also alleged that CM Siddaramaiah is looting the state.
Home Minister Parameshwara made the statement while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new building of the Fire and Emergency Services Department in the city of Badami on Monday.
In his speech, Parameshwara said, "You prepare a plan for the overall development of Badami city. It doesn't matter how much the budget is - even if it is a thousand crore rupees project, prepare the blueprint and send it to the Central government. Because here (in Karnataka), we don't have money. Siddaramanna (CM Siddaramaiah) has no money. Whatever funds we had, we have already given to you - rice, grains, dal, and oil."
He also added: "I was told that there are sufficient funds available with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the Central government still owes money to the Karnataka government. Therefore, if a proposal for comprehensive development is sent, Badami -- a city with a 1,500-year-old history -- can be developed."
Criticising the poor infrastructure at the Badami cave temple, Parameshwara stated the lack of basic amenities and noted that women struggle to find restrooms.
He said that he had spoken to the Archaeological Survey of India officials regarding the issue.
"I hope the Central government allots Rs 1,000 crore and develops the city of Badami," he added.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had represented the Badami Assembly constituency in 2018 after suffering a humiliating defeat in Varuna Assembly constituency, his traditional stronghold.
Fearing anti-incumbency, Siddaramaiah had contested from two Assembly constituencies in 2018 state elections.
Siddaramaiah previously led the Congress government between 2013 and 2018 in the state.
