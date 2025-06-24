403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Envoy Condemns U.S. Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) China’s representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, has sharply criticized the United States for launching attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, stating that the move has undermined America’s global credibility.
He characterized the operation as a breach of international standards and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.
Earlier this week, Iran and Israel both confirmed a mutual halt to hostilities following nearly two weeks of escalated military engagement.
The ceasefire came after Israel had initiated what it called “preemptive” strikes inside Iran and targeted individuals involved in Tehran’s nuclear efforts.
Israeli officials alleged that Iran was nearing the completion of a nuclear bomb. Over the weekend, the United States became involved, launching strikes on multiple Iranian nuclear sites.
During a session of the UN Security Council on Sunday, Fu Cong emphasized that the U.S. action had not only inflicted harm on Iran but had also “damaged” America’s standing, “both as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations.”
His remarks pointed to the broader consequences for Washington's role on the world stage.
Reinforcing this stance, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attacks.
On Monday, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that strikes on nuclear sites monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) represented “a serious violation of the United Nations Charter,” and were in clear contravention of international law.
He characterized the operation as a breach of international standards and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.
Earlier this week, Iran and Israel both confirmed a mutual halt to hostilities following nearly two weeks of escalated military engagement.
The ceasefire came after Israel had initiated what it called “preemptive” strikes inside Iran and targeted individuals involved in Tehran’s nuclear efforts.
Israeli officials alleged that Iran was nearing the completion of a nuclear bomb. Over the weekend, the United States became involved, launching strikes on multiple Iranian nuclear sites.
During a session of the UN Security Council on Sunday, Fu Cong emphasized that the U.S. action had not only inflicted harm on Iran but had also “damaged” America’s standing, “both as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations.”
His remarks pointed to the broader consequences for Washington's role on the world stage.
Reinforcing this stance, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attacks.
On Monday, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that strikes on nuclear sites monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) represented “a serious violation of the United Nations Charter,” and were in clear contravention of international law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment