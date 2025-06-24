Green Tree Pediatrics Is Now Part Of The Zarminali Pediatrics, Signaling New Chapter Of Care And Community Commitment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Scott Moore and his Michigan-based team have joined the national pediatric health group to expand offerings to families in the community

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide elevated, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, announced that Green Tree Pediatrics has joined the Zarminali network. Now operating as Zarminali Pediatrics, Dr. Scott Moore's team and three practices across Chelsea and Ann Arbor will help provide families in these communities with compassionate, coordinated care experiences.

“For over 20 years, we've been committed to helping families in Washtenaw County access care that works for their families. While our name is changing, our commitment to our patients and their families remains the same,” said Dr. Moore, founder of Green Tree Pediatrics.“With Zarminali, coordinating care will be easier for our families and clinicians, opening up an exciting new chapter for our community. We're proud to join Zarminali to continue elevating care experiences for our patients and families.”

Dr. Moore will also bring his decades of experience caring for families in the state to his new role as Zarminali's Michigan medical director. Zarminali offers families access to comprehensive, coordinated care with leading technology designed to make life easier for parents. With a suite of offerings that meet patients where they are, Zarminali empowers families so they can navigate their child's health journeys with confidence and ease-whether it's for routine wellness visits or unique, specialized needs. As Zarminali expands and works to build more modern, multispecialty care options for families, these three clinic locations represent the first of many in Michigan and nationwide.

“As a father, I know just how stressful coordinating care can be, especially when your child is sick or has complex medical needs. Zarminali provides diligent, compassionate, and connected care to help families in those stressful moments––and all the others in between,” said Danish Qureshi, Founder and CEO of Zarminali Pediatrics.“Dr. Moore and his team have long delivered great care to countless Michigan families, and we are excited to help them continue supporting the community in new ways.”

Dr. Moore and his team will continue providing care to current and future patients. Under Zarminali, the clinic locations and operating hours will remain the same, and the transition will not affect accepted insurance plans.

About Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood - by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams. We are leading the way towards a healthier future for pediatric patients and a happier future for pediatric clinicians nationwide. Visit for more information or follow our journey to provide more connected care on Facebook or Instagram .

