Music Licensing, Inc. Announces Intention To Apply For OTCID Basic Market Qualification

NAPLES, FL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, today announced its intention to apply for qualification under the new OTCID Basic Market structure introduced by OTC Markets Group. The company expects to submit its application in the coming days as part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and enhanced engagement with the investor community.

The OTCID Basic Market replaces the Pink Current Information tier and is designed to distinguish companies that provide baseline, reliable disclosure from those that do not. To qualify, issuers must meet disclosure standards similar to previous Pink Current Information requirements while also filing an annual Management Certification or 12g3-2(b) Certification , maintaining an up-to-date profile on , and authorizing their transfer agent to confirm share structure data directly with OTC Markets.

By pursuing OTCID Basic Market status, Music Licensing, Inc. reaffirms its dedication to corporate transparency and intends to maintain eligibility under SEC Rule 15c2-11. The company views this transition as a proactive step toward better serving its shareholders and the broader market..

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States. It is recognized under the federal registry of the United States government. The company licenses music to some of the most prominent platforms and businesses, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others.

Pro Music Rights holds an estimated 7.4% market share in the United States, representing a catalog of more than 2.5 million works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others-including works generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. holds royalty interests in the iconic Listerine®“Mouthwash” Antiseptic brand as well as a vast portfolio of musical works by globally recognized artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, BlueFace, The Game, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and many others.

With the upcoming OTCID application, Music Licensing, Inc. continues to prioritize responsible public company practices and value creation for its investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc