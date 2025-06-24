403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Urges Israel to Not Attack Iran
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US Leader Donald Trump cautioned Israel against launching airstrikes on Iran, labeling such actions a “major violation” of the ceasefire agreement he had previously declared.
In a forceful post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”
His message appeared to be a direct response to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s directive for the military to target Tehran, based on accusations that Iran had breached the truce.
Later, Trump attempted to ease tensions by posting another message assuring that “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!”
He emphasized that no violence would ensue and the ceasefire remained in place.
Trump further asserted that Iran would not be able to reconstruct its nuclear infrastructure, which had been destroyed during recent airstrikes by both Israeli and American forces.
While speaking to journalists at the White House ahead of his departure to the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Trump mentioned that both Iran and Israel had acted against the terms of the ceasefire.
He expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s conduct, noting that he needs to convince the Israeli leadership to "calm down."
The conflict escalated after June 13, when Israel began targeting Iran’s military and nuclear sites, accusing Tehran of nearing the development of a nuclear weapon.
In a forceful post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”
His message appeared to be a direct response to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s directive for the military to target Tehran, based on accusations that Iran had breached the truce.
Later, Trump attempted to ease tensions by posting another message assuring that “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!”
He emphasized that no violence would ensue and the ceasefire remained in place.
Trump further asserted that Iran would not be able to reconstruct its nuclear infrastructure, which had been destroyed during recent airstrikes by both Israeli and American forces.
While speaking to journalists at the White House ahead of his departure to the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Trump mentioned that both Iran and Israel had acted against the terms of the ceasefire.
He expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s conduct, noting that he needs to convince the Israeli leadership to "calm down."
The conflict escalated after June 13, when Israel began targeting Iran’s military and nuclear sites, accusing Tehran of nearing the development of a nuclear weapon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment