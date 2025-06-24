Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Urges Israel to Not Attack Iran


2025-06-24 09:24:48
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US Leader Donald Trump cautioned Israel against launching airstrikes on Iran, labeling such actions a “major violation” of the ceasefire agreement he had previously declared.

In a forceful post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

His message appeared to be a direct response to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s directive for the military to target Tehran, based on accusations that Iran had breached the truce.

Later, Trump attempted to ease tensions by posting another message assuring that “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!”

He emphasized that no violence would ensue and the ceasefire remained in place.

Trump further asserted that Iran would not be able to reconstruct its nuclear infrastructure, which had been destroyed during recent airstrikes by both Israeli and American forces.

While speaking to journalists at the White House ahead of his departure to the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Trump mentioned that both Iran and Israel had acted against the terms of the ceasefire.

He expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s conduct, noting that he needs to convince the Israeli leadership to "calm down."

The conflict escalated after June 13, when Israel began targeting Iran’s military and nuclear sites, accusing Tehran of nearing the development of a nuclear weapon.

