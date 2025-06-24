Broyhill Asset Management Names Jim Watson COO, Expands Leadership With Analyst Hire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broyhill Asset Management announced today that Jim Watson has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Watson oversees all non-investment-related functions, including accounting, legal, compliance, marketing, reporting, strategy, and business development.

Mr. Watson brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Broyhill, having most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Park West Asset Management, where he was the firm's first employee helping to scale the fund from $50 million to $4 billion in assets over 18 years. His extensive background spans both hedge funds and private equity firms, with a strong track record of building and managing high-performing operational teams.

"Jim's arrival marks a significant milestone in Broyhill's continued evolution," said Chris Pavese, President and Chief Investment Officer of Broyhill Asset Management. "With more than two decades of experience leading a top-tier equity hedge fund, Jim brings a level of institutional rigor and leadership necessary to ensure that our operations measure up to the world-class caliber of our investment process. Most importantly, his character and values align deeply with our own - measured, disciplined, and long-term in perspective - and his impact will elevate every facet of our organization."

Jim Watson's expertise will be instrumental in supporting the continued growth of the firm, including the recent introduction of the Broyhill Vitruvian Value Fund, a concentrated, long-only global equity strategy inspired by the Renaissance ideals embodied in Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man and the timeless principles of Vitruvius' "De Architectura." The approach reflects Broyhill's belief that successful investing lies at the intersection of art and science, blending analytical rigor with creative insight and emphasizing deep fundamental analysis, meticulous attention to detail, and thorough due diligence.

"I'm excited to join Broyhill at such a pivotal moment in the firm's journey," said Jim Watson, Chief Operating Officer of Broyhill Asset Management. "The team's values and focus on long-term investing are deeply aligned with my own. I look forward to helping scale the firm's operational capabilities as we expand our platform and continue to serve our partners with excellence."

In addition to strengthening its operations, Broyhill also welcomed Matt McLean as a senior member of the investment team. Mr. McLean will work closely with Mr. Pavese on research and idea generation across the portfolio. He joins Broyhill from Millennium Management, a $75 billion multi-manager hedge fund, where he spent the past three-plus years. Throughout his career, Mr. McLean has developed expertise in equity research and financial analysis through roles of increasing responsibility. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and brings the discipline honed as a lifelong athlete to the investment process.

Together, the appointments of Watson and McLean reflect Broyhill's continued investment in building a world-class team-pairing operational excellence with deep investment expertise.

About Broyhill Asset Management

Broyhill Asset Management, LLC ("Broyhill") is a Charlotte-based investment firm managing over $275 million in assets. Originally established as a family office nearly half a century ago, the firm spun out in 2022 to become an independently owned investment manager under the leadership of Chris Pavese. While Broyhill has historically explored a variety of investments for its clients, the firm is now focused on managing its flagship, global, value-oriented, public equity strategy. With a verified track record approaching ten years, the firm serves a diverse client base – including institutions, advisors, and high-net-worth families – by delivering long-term capital appreciation with a rigorous focus on capital preservation through disciplined, bottom-up security selection.

Learn more at .

SOURCE Broyhill Asset Management

