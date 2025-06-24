Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alleviate Joins ACDR, Helping More Americans Move From Debt To Wealth


2025-06-24 09:18:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleviate , a leading financial services company dedicated to transforming lives by helping individuals move from debt to wealth, is proud to announce its official membership with the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR), the leading advocate for the debt relief industry nationwide.

By joining ACDR, Alleviate affirms its commitment to supporting policies and best practices that prioritize transparency, consumer protection, and innovation across the financial wellness ecosystem.

"We're proud to align Alleviate with ACDR and the growing coalition of organizations who believe in responsible debt relief and forward-looking regulation," said Michael Barsoum, CEO of Alleviate. "As the financial services landscape evolves, consumers need trustworthy partners who can guide them not only out of debt but into financial stability and growth. ACDR is helping lead that charge-and we're excited to partner with them."

With this partnership, Alleviate will support ACDR-led initiatives, including legislative engagement, industry benchmarking, and educational programs aimed at empowering both consumers and practitioners.

"Alleviate brings a modern, mission-driven approach to our industry, and we're thrilled to welcome them to ACDR," said Jason Mulvihill, President & CEO of ACDR. "Their leadership and focus on innovation will be a strong asset as we continue to advocate for clear regulation and better outcomes for consumers."

To learn more about Alleviate, visit alleviate . To learn more about ACDR, visit acdr .

SOURCE Alleviate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24062025003732001241ID1109716650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search