Alleviate Joins ACDR, Helping More Americans Move From Debt To Wealth

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleviate , a leading financial services company dedicated to transforming lives by helping individuals move from debt to wealth, is proud to announce its official membership with the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR), the leading advocate for the debt relief industry nationwide.

By joining ACDR, Alleviate affirms its commitment to supporting policies and best practices that prioritize transparency, consumer protection, and innovation across the financial wellness ecosystem.

"We're proud to align Alleviate with ACDR and the growing coalition of organizations who believe in responsible debt relief and forward-looking regulation," said Michael Barsoum, CEO of Alleviate. "As the financial services landscape evolves, consumers need trustworthy partners who can guide them not only out of debt but into financial stability and growth. ACDR is helping lead that charge-and we're excited to partner with them."

With this partnership, Alleviate will support ACDR-led initiatives, including legislative engagement, industry benchmarking, and educational programs aimed at empowering both consumers and practitioners.

"Alleviate brings a modern, mission-driven approach to our industry, and we're thrilled to welcome them to ACDR," said Jason Mulvihill, President & CEO of ACDR. "Their leadership and focus on innovation will be a strong asset as we continue to advocate for clear regulation and better outcomes for consumers."

