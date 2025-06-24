The GCC Menopause Summit Returns In October To Drive Continued Change

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A larger venue offers more opportunities for education and engagement, including multiple indoor and outdoor activations

After its sell-out 2024 debut, the GCC Menopause Summit is back for its second edition on October 23rd 2025, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. This year's summit expands its reach with a larger venue featuring indoor and outdoor activations and workshops across key areas of women's health and wellbeing pre- and post-menopause; these include fitness, nutrition, careers, and more. Staying true to its mission, the event will empower individuals with knowledge, challenge taboos, and create meaningful change in the region and beyond.

This year also marks the formal introduction of the GCC Menopause Hub, developed by the team behind the summit. The GCC Menopause Hub is a digital platform that champions women's health and wellbeing by providing trusted resources, building a supportive community, and advocating for a society that celebrates women at every stage of their lives.

“For too long, women have navigated this significant life stage in silence. Menopause is not just a personal journey; it's a workplace, healthcare, and societal conversation that demands action. After the success of our inaugural event, we are thrilled to bring the GCC Menopause Summit 2025 to an even bigger stage,” explains Sharon James, Co-Founder of the GCC Menopause Hub.

Maureen Bannerman, Co-Founder of the GCC Menopause Hub, adds:“Backed by the broader GCC Menopause Hub, we continue our mission to tackle stigma, share knowledge, and increase open conversation about the menopause. Every woman deserves to thrive through midlife and beyond. We also want to inspire the next generation. By encouraging younger women to understand their bodies and make informed choices today, we can help them prepare for a healthier, more supported menopause journey. Together, we are shaping a future where menopause is understood, supported, and embraced.”

Visitors to the summit can expect a packed agenda featuring panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities. Business leaders, healthcare facilitators, and advocates will contribute the latest data and knowledge, equipping attendees with the resources they need to navigate perimenopause and menopause effectively.

While menopause typically occurs around the age of 51, it can affect women as early as their 30s. Beyond the physical changes, the end of a woman's fertility cycle can also present significant psychological challenges. A recent survey in the Middle East revealed a concerning gap in physicians' knowledge regarding menopause diagnosis and management, underscoring the urgent need for more training and awareness within the medical community.

Dr. Aagje Bais, MD, PhD, Consultant Gynaecology and Medical Advisor to the GCC Menopause Summit, said:The first GCC Menopause Summit marked a pivotal moment in opening up crucial conversations around women's midlife health in our region. It was encouraging to see such strong engagement from both healthcare professionals and the wider community, and I'm pleased to be involved again to build on that momentum.

“I often see women who feel unprepared for the physical, emotional, and mental changes that accompany perimenopause and menopause. Despite being a natural transition, this stage of life is still surrounded by misinformation, stigma, or silence. The summit provides an important platform to challenge that by offering clear, evidence-based information and fostering open, supportive dialogue.”

Sponsors of the 2025 GCC Menopause Summit include King's College Hospital London – Dubai, BinSina Pharmacy, Holland & Barrett, CIPD Middle East, and Mywillbe. Community Partners include the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, British Mums, Beyond Careers, and Soroptimist International Gulf Dubai.

About The GCC Menopause Summit:

The GCC Menopause Summit is an annual event held in the GCC region bringing together regional and international experts to discuss the natural biological process that affects 100 percent of women worldwide. The event aims to educate and inspire attendees from both the medical profession and the community alike, with the goal of raising awareness and breaking the taboo around menopause.

As part of the wider GCC Menopause Hub initiative, the Summit also serves as a flagship moment in a year-round effort to build community, drive education, and push for policy change across women's health in the region.