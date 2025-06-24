Fetch Revs Up Rewards With Expansion Into The Fuel Category

Through exclusive integration with PDI Technologies, consumers can now earn Fetch Points at the pump

MADISON, Wis., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced a new way for users to earn Fetch Points by fueling up at leading retailers-marking its entry into the fuel category. This new offering is powered by an integration with PDI Technologies, a global leader in the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem.

For consumers, this expansion means even more ways to score rewards for everyday purchases-now including fuel. By scanning their receipts for gas and grab-and-go goodies, drivers can turn fuel-ups into their favorite gift cards.

Trusted by leading companies across the CPG, restaurant and retail industries, Fetch also helps brands across all categories acquire and retain lifelong consumers as a full-funnel performance advertising solution. Through this exclusive collaboration with PDI, Fetch is bringing the rewards revolution to yet another essential consumer category. In doing so, PDI delivers more value to convenience retailers, CPG brands and their consumers.

"We're always focused on enriching the consumer and brand experience with Fetch. This move into gas and convenience retail is another major step in creating value for both," said Daniel Block, Head of Corporate Business Development at Fetch. "Together with PDI Technologies, we're introducing a new way for brands to connect with consumers when they're fueling up."

With more than 12.5 million monthly active users, Fetch's business model is rooted in creating a win-win for both brands and consumers. By rewarding users every time they shop or engage with brands on the platform, Fetch fosters long-term loyalty while providing actionable insights that drive measurable results for brands. Using powerful purchase-based targeting for unmatched personalization, Fetch is proving that rewards are a better way to do advertising.

"PDI connects retailers, brands and consumers to drive measurable growth across the fuel and convenience ecosystem," said Eric Stecker, Divisional COO, Brands & Consumers, at PDI Technologies. "This collaboration enables PDI retailers to activate a network of 20M+ engaged consumers across GasBuddy®, Fetch and other programs-extending beyond their direct loyalty efforts. Brands too benefit from our focus on providing unmatched reach, in addition to PDI's expanded offer network, independent store solutions and more."

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing billions of spending transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users submit 11M receipts per day and have earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 6 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Visit the PDI Technologies website .

