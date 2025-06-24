Transperfect Legal Recognized As Band 1 By Chambers And Partners 2025 Rankings Guide Across Multiple Jurisdictions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-Profile International Disputes, Client Testimonials, and AI Adoption Drive Independently Assessed Top-Tier Rankings

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal , the global leader in legal technology and advisory services, today announced its recognition in the Chambers Litigation Support 2025 guide.



Band 1 – United Kingdom (eDiscovery Provider)

Band 1 – Asia-Pacific (eDiscovery Provider)

Band 1 – Canada (eDiscovery Provider)

Band 2 – Latin America (eDiscovery Provider) Band 3 – United States (eDiscovery Provider)



This year's results include both repeat top-tier recognitions and new rankings in key global markets, underscoring the strength of TransPerfect Legal's international offerings.

The Chambers and Partners rankings guide represents the industry's most rigorous evaluation conducted by dedicated research analysts operating across 200 jurisdictions worldwide. The comprehensive assessment process includes extensive client interviews, peer evaluations, and independent market analysis, with rankings determined through year-round research that evaluates technical expertise, client service excellence, commercial awareness, and demonstrated results across the global litigation support sector.

According to client feedback captured in the Chambers research,“TransPerfect has the resources and expertise to best customize and meet deliverables. It provides a one-stop solution for litigation support with experts across each piece of the disclosure journey.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked,“We are honored to receive these recognitions from Chambers, particularly because they reflect our clients' trust in our global capabilities. Securing Band 1 status across three distinct markets is a testament to the TransPerfect Legal team's ability to serve the complex, multi-jurisdictional needs of our clients.”

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting , eDiscovery and early data assessment , managed review and legal staffing , language services , deposition and trial support , and paper discovery , all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

