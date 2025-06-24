Stonyfield Organic Invites Families To Explore Organically With The National Park Foundation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Stonyfield has been a steward of the earth since 1983, with its focus on organic farming that preserves natural resources. As part of its healthy planet mission, Stonyfield not only believes access to nature is vital for kids and families, as time spent in nature leads to better health outcomes, but also in the importance of protection of nature for generations to come. In its ongoing mission to take care of the earth, Stonyfield is teaming up with NPF to ensure America's most treasured places are protected and preserved.

As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation works to protect and enhance America's national parks for all. This includes connecting kids and people everywhere to the wonder of the parks to help cultivate curious lifelong park stewards. Together with NPF's partners and donors, it continuously builds upon the tradition of philanthropic support for America's national parks and helps to ensure and envision their future.

Stonyfield has always cared about taking care of the planet – from their support of organic farming practices that help protect waterways and enhance biodiversity, to their StonyFIELDS program that helped over 40 cities remove harmful pesticides from their parks and playing fields. Now, they are expanding this mission to help ensure our beloved national parks remain a place for families to explore and connect with nature for generations to come.

As part of the "Explore Organically" collaboration, yogurt and nature lovers alike can find new national park inspired tube packaging in retailers nationwide. Stonyfield Organic's Kids' tubes will feature three iconic national parks and provide the opportunity to receive free collectible national park-inspired stickers (redeemable through a QR code inside the box, while supplies last). Stonyfield will also be sponsoring a sweepstakes where participants can enter for a chance to win a trip for four to a national park. Restrictions apply. For additional details and to learn how to enter, please visit: .2

"We've always believed that caring for the planet starts with how we grow our food, but it doesn't stop there," said Lisa Kinzel, Senior Brand Manager at Stonyfield Organic. "With Explore Organically, we're proud to help protect the places where families connect with nature, learn, and explore – our national parks."

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country's leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield believes that taking care of organic farmers, cows, and their life's work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

Tatum Treffeisen

[email protected]



1 Associations between Nature Exposure and Health: A Review of the Evidence;

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12:00 PM (ET) 6/24/25 to 12:00 PM (ET) 8/31/25. For Official Rules and restrictions, visit: / . Sponsor: Stonyfield Farm, Inc. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE Stonyfield Organic