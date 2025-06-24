Global Canada Pest Control Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Canada Pest Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Canada pest control market reached a value of nearly $504.34 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.19% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $504.34 billion in 2024 to $636.58 billion in 2029 at a rate of 4.77%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2029 and reach $776.79 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the Canada pest control market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the Canada pest control market such as:

.Rising urbanization is anticipated to drive the growth of the pest control market, as economic development and industrialization lead to the transformation of rural areas into urban centers.

.The growth of global travel is expected to boost the pest control market, with increased movement of people across countries for leisure, business, and other purposes contributing to the spread of pests.

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that Canada pest control companies enhance offerings:

.Technological advancements are influencing the pest control market by introducing solutions that minimize environmental impact, such as preventing crop damage and optimizing planting schedules.

.Leading companies are launching innovative products like smart rodent monitoring systems, which use sensors and wireless technology for real-time tracking and data analytics, enabling proactive and more efficient pest management.

What Is Canada Pest Control: Market Overview?

Pest control is the process of managing, reducing, or eliminating unwanted organisms, known as pests, that can harm human health, crops, property, or the environment. It involves various strategies, including chemical, biological, mechanical, and cultural methods, to prevent and mitigate pest infestations. The primary purpose of pest control is to protect public health, preserve food supplies, maintain property integrity, and ensure environmental balance.

A complementary product for pest control is pest monitoring and detection equipment, such as pheromone traps, electronic rodent detectors, or smart sensors. These tools enhance the effectiveness of pest control solutions by enabling early detection, accurate identification, and targeted treatment of infestations.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Canada Pest Control Market?

Leading companies in the pest control market include:

.Asante Inc.

.Bayer AG

.Cleankill Pest Control

.Dodson Pest Control Inc.

.Eco Environmental Services Ltd.

.Lindsey Pest Services

.NBC Environment

.Rentokil Initial plc

.Rollins Inc.

.ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

