Apex Reports Geophysical Results At Its Lithium Creek Project In Churchill County, Nevada

Gravity and HSAMT surveys were completed over approximately 1,650 acres out of approximately 8,100 acres of placer claims controlled by the Company to assess the depth of basin sediments and potential for low resistivity anomalies indicating the potential existence of lithium-bearing brine reservoirs.

The surveys are intended to inform the location of future drill targets based on the gravity and resistivity lows existing in the area. The survey results are very encouraging - multiple shallow and deep drill targets were generated from the results of the initial surveys. Resistivity of less than 2.5-ohm metres are consistent with lithium brine deposits around the world and the HSMAT survey produced wide indications of low resistivity footprints much less than 2.5-ohm metres to great depth throughout a substantial portion of the areas surveyed (Figure 1 ). The results of the gravity survey coupled with the HSMAT survey further validate existence of a deep and structurally complex basin geometry with potential connectivity with a much larger regional brine system. The gravity survey suggests more complex basin development than originally expected with resistivity footprints of less than 1-ohm metre in many areas, providing ideal targets for lithium brine exploration drill holes.

Highlighted in the survey was the identification and validation of deep penetrating faults in the Project area. Brines are expected to upwell along these faults manifesting at the surface as Lithium Creek. The low resistivity anomalies seen along the strike of these faults provide further evidence for upwelling and significant potential for a deep, high concentration lithium brine reservoir at the Project. Additional figures and depth sections from the HSAMT survey are posted on the Apex Resources website.

Drill target selection is currently in progress focusing on both deep and shallow low resistivity anomalies less than 1.5-ohm metres. Targets will be selected based on favorable basin geometry, low resistivity and land access. After the Company has selected drill targets, it will proceed with BLM land disturbance permitting and DMRE well permitting with NDOM.

Ron Lang, CEO of Apex Resources, commented "The favorable geophysical survey results combined with near surface samples showing high concentrations of lithium up to 393 mg/L is very encouraging and supports our continued exploration for a potential discovery of a new, district-scale lithium brine reservoir(s) in the United States. Planning is in progress to drill test the mineral contents of the strong sizeable targets identified."







Figure 1: 2D Depth Section

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex's common shares trade under the symbol "APX" on the TSX-V & "SMLF" on the OTC.

Apex's Lithium Creek Project is located 70 km east of Reno, Nevada. The Project is a new, district scale exploration project that has never been systemically explored or drill tested for lithium brines.

The Project covers approximately 8,240 acres and adjacent lands within the aerially extensive Fernley and Carson Sinks. These sinks have large expansive playas and lay within large hydrographic basins with a combined area of approximately 1.4 million-acres.

The Project is located within 30 minutes of the Nevada lithium battery hub of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center ("TRIC") via Interstate Highway I-80, and is ideally located and supported by extensive infrastructure to include existing roads, railroad access, fiber optics and geothermal power.

TRIC is a privately owned 107,000-acre (167 sq mi; 430 km2) industrial park, located in Storey County, east of Reno, Nevada. The center is the largest in the United States (third largest in the world) and is home to more than a hundred companies and their warehouse logistics centers and fulfillment centers such as PetSmart, Home Depot, Walmart and others. The Gigafactory Nevada was built there to serve Tesla, Inc. and Panasonic.

Apex also owns a 100% interest in several mineral exploration properties located in southern British Columbia, Canada, 10km north of the USA border, which host deposits of both precious and critical minerals and metals.

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Geoffrey Baldwin (PG), (SME), a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex.