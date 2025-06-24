Kazakhstan's Economy Remains Robust, Showing Positive Growth In 5M2025
According to the President, the largest contributions to the growth came from transportation and logistics, construction, trade, mining, and manufacturing.
“We are observing increased inflationary pressure, disruptions in global supply chains, and rising uncertainty in the business environment. These trends may further worsen the outlook for the global economy, highlighting the need for constructive international dialogue. Despite these economic challenges, the economies of emerging countries like Kazakhstan have managed to maintain resilience to external shocks. In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 6 percent,” Tokayev added.
Moreover, President Tokayev mentioned that experts and analysts predict a slowdown in global GDP growth to about 2.9 percent in the coming years.
In his opinion, Kazakhstan's strategic location, developed human capital, and firm commitment to reforms create broad opportunities for both investors and the national economy.
He also spoke about the activities of the Investment Headquarters, which is designed to address all investors' issues on a "here and now" basis. It was noted that the headquarters contributed to resolving issues related to 137 investment projects worth $70 billion and initiated 140 amendments to legislation aimed at addressing systemic problems faced by investors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment