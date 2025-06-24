Kazakhstan's Economy Remains Robust, Showing Positive Growth In 5M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 6 percent, said Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council, Trend reports.

According to the President, the largest contributions to the growth came from transportation and logistics, construction, trade, mining, and manufacturing.

“We are observing increased inflationary pressure, disruptions in global supply chains, and rising uncertainty in the business environment. These trends may further worsen the outlook for the global economy, highlighting the need for constructive international dialogue. Despite these economic challenges, the economies of emerging countries like Kazakhstan have managed to maintain resilience to external shocks. In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 6 percent,” Tokayev added.

Moreover, President Tokayev mentioned that experts and analysts predict a slowdown in global GDP growth to about 2.9 percent in the coming years.

In his opinion, Kazakhstan's strategic location, developed human capital, and firm commitment to reforms create broad opportunities for both investors and the national economy.

He also spoke about the activities of the Investment Headquarters, which is designed to address all investors' issues on a "here and now" basis. It was noted that the headquarters contributed to resolving issues related to 137 investment projects worth $70 billion and initiated 140 amendments to legislation aimed at addressing systemic problems faced by investors.