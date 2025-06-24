Two Out Of Five Residents In Davos Region Want Less Tourism
-
Français
fr
Région de Davos: deux habitants sur cinq veulent moins de tourisme
Original
Read more: Région de Davos: deux habitants sur cinq veulent moins de tourism
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
A further 40% of respondents had a“neutral” opinion. Only 20% were in favour of more tourism, according to the results of the survey presented in Chur on Monday. In particular, major events such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the traffic problems they cause are a source of concern.
Overall, however, 80% of respondents had a positive to very positive attitude towards customers, but would like to see improvements. In particular, rising prices and a lack of accommodation are a thorn in the side of residents.
Respondents also deplored the lack of discounts on tourist offers. Environmental pollution, waste and environmental damage linked to tourism are also criticised.
+ Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen mulls Venice-style tourist entry charge
In the spring of 2025, over 1,500 people from 11 municipalities in the Prättigau/Davos region took part in the survey conducted by the Graubünden University of Applied Sciences. Tourism in the region generates gross added value of CHF590 million ($725 million) and 3.23 million overnight stays. Almost 4,900 of the 12,755 jobs are directly or indirectly dependent on tourism.Taskforce
Last summer, a taskforce involving the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) drew up a catalogue of measures to better integrate Jewish guests in Davos. The aim of these measures was to promote understanding between the local population and international guests and prevent“misunderstandings”.
A few months earlier, a mountain restaurant in Pischa, near Davos, had refused to hire winter sports equipment to Jewish tourists. The manager who was found guilty of discrimination received a suspended fine and a fine.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Demographics Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works Read more: Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system work
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment