Two Out Of Five Residents In Davos Region Want Less Tourism

MENAFN - Swissinfo) For the first time, residents of the Prättigau/Davos region in eastern Switzerland have given their views in a survey on their perception and acceptance of tourism. Around 40% of respondents felt that a limit had been reached and wanted fewer visitors. This content was published on June 24, 2025 - 09:04 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

A further 40% of respondents had a“neutral” opinion. Only 20% were in favour of more tourism, according to the results of the survey presented in Chur on Monday. In particular, major events such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the traffic problems they cause are a source of concern.

Overall, however, 80% of respondents had a positive to very positive attitude towards customers, but would like to see improvements. In particular, rising prices and a lack of accommodation are a thorn in the side of residents.

Respondents also deplored the lack of discounts on tourist offers. Environmental pollution, waste and environmental damage linked to tourism are also criticised.

In the spring of 2025, over 1,500 people from 11 municipalities in the Prättigau/Davos region took part in the survey conducted by the Graubünden University of Applied Sciences. Tourism in the region generates gross added value of CHF590 million ($725 million) and 3.23 million overnight stays. Almost 4,900 of the 12,755 jobs are directly or indirectly dependent on tourism.

Last summer, a taskforce involving the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) drew up a catalogue of measures to better integrate Jewish guests in Davos. The aim of these measures was to promote understanding between the local population and international guests and prevent“misunderstandings”.

A few months earlier, a mountain restaurant in Pischa, near Davos, had refused to hire winter sports equipment to Jewish tourists. The manager who was found guilty of discrimination received a suspended fine and a fine.

