Xtransfer Wins Best Payments And Collections Solution At The Asset Triple A Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - XTransfer , the World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform , is proud to announce that, together with Deutsche Bank , it has been awarded the "Best Payments and Collections Solution – Hong Kong" at The Asset Triple A Awards 2025.
XTransfer Wins the"Best Payments and Collections Solution – Hong Kong" in 2025.
The "Best Payments and Collections Solution – Hong Kong" award acknowledges XTransfer's remarkable accomplishments in advancing payment and collection solutions. In collaboration with Deutsche Bank, XTransfer offers the "Global Multi-Currency Account" , which allows clients to seamlessly receive multiple currencies within a single account, significantly enhancing treasury management efficiency. This award highlights the outstanding capabilities of both parties in providing efficient, secure, and convenient cross-border payment and collection services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer , remarked, "We are deeply honoured to receive The Asset Triple A Award. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our team in providing secure, low-cost, fast, and convenient payment solutions for global foreign trade enterprises. From the very beginning, XTransfer has been committed to helping businesses overcome the complexities and high costs of cross-border payments through technological innovation and high-quality financial services, enabling them to compete in the global economy with lower barriers to entry. Looking ahead, XTransfer will further strengthen its collaboration with Deutsche Bank and other leading international financial institutions to enable enterprises to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations."
Chintan Shah, Deutsche Bank's Head of Corporate Coverage for APAC & MEA said: "One of our core strengths as a Global Hausbank is helping companies expand their reach through our cross-border payment capabilities and broad global network. We are delighted for our multi-currency payment solution for XTransfer to be recognised by The Asset, and we look forward to continuing to find new and innovative ways to help them broaden their capabilities, streamline processes and empower their clients to navigate global trade to increase their competitiveness."
The Asset Triple A Awards, organised by The Asset magazine, holds high esteem within the financial industry and celebrates outstanding achievements and best practices of companies that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and/or risk management in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America.
