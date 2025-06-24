Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Condemns Damascus Church Attack

2025-06-24 02:08:00
(MENAFN) On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" denounced the recent "terrorist attack" that struck the St. Elias Church located in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

He also voiced his backing for the Syrian population in the face of this tragedy.

According to a statement issued by Guterres’ spokesperson, the UN chief "expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured."

His office conveyed sorrow and solidarity with those affected by the violent act.

Reaffirming his demand to bring "all perpetrators of terrorism" to justice, the statement highlighted that Guterres "takes note that the Syrian interim authorities have condemned this attack and, after a preliminary investigation, attributed it to Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL)."

The Secretary-General also pressed for a "full investigation" to uncover all details surrounding the incident.

The declaration emphasized Guterres’ unwavering dedication, noting that he "reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Syrian people in their pursuit of peace, dignity, and justice."

This assault occurred a few weeks after Syria’s Interior Ministry revealed, on May 26, that Daesh/ISIS cells had been discovered in the outskirts of Damascus.

Authorities reported seizing both light and medium-caliber firearms during the operation.

Since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Syrian security institutions have continued to track down individuals suspected of taking part in criminal acts, violations of human rights, and terrorism-linked offenses.

