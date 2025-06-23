Dubai: Emirati Businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Passes Away

Top Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman of the Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group, passed away on Wednesday.

He was the former chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and contributed significantly throughout the eighties and nineties (from 1982 to 1997).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid heartfelt homage to the late businessman. In a social media post, the Dubai Ruler called him the "pioneer of business in the Emirates".

Sheikh Mohammed also offered a prayer for his family. "We ask God to bestow his relatives and family patience and solace. To God we belong, and to Him, we shall return."

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai also offered condolences to the family. "Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy go out to his family and loved ones and may God envelop him in His boundless mercy."

Saeed Juma Al Naboodah was among those close to Sheikh Rashid. He was a prominent figure associated with the Zayed and Rashid school. He played an active role in institutional work, serving in the Federal National Council during its inaugural and second sessions from 1972 to 1978.

