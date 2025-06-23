Euroleague: Dubai Basketball To Face Real Madrid, Barcelona At Coca-Cola Arena

Widely recognised as one of the toughest basketball leagues in the world, EuroLeague announced its expansion from 18 to 20 teams in late May. Dubai Basketball has now been confirmed as one of the two new teams to secure the coveted slot to play in the 2025/26 EuroLeague season.

Following a historical debut season in ABA League – where Dubai Basketball climbed to the playoff semifinals before being halted by European powerhouse Partizan – the team captured the attention of thousands worldwide. Although their campaign ended shy of the final finishing in third overall, the season laid a powerful foundation for what promises to be a defining season for the club.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the leadership of Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council for their unwavering support. Their vision and commitment have been instrumental in making the success of Dubai Basketball possible,” said Abdulla Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman and Founder.

Coached by Jurica Golemac, Dubai Basketball is set to make its EuroLeague debut in the 2025/26 season, going head-to-head with some of the most celebrated basketball teams in the world. Facing the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, and reigning champions Fenerbahce, among other elite clubs - Dubai Basketball will bring top-tier European basketball to Coca-Cola Arena from September to June.

Co-founded by visionary and Co-Chief Executive Officer Dejan Kamenjašević, Dubai Basketball is the product of his years of experience and deep passion for the game. Dejan has been a driving force behind the club's rapid rise.“Dubai Basketball is not an instant project; it has taken us years to reach the point we are in today. But it brings me great pride to say that this team is an instant success,” said Kamenjašević.

“Credit goes to our coaches, players and all Dubai Basketball employees who worked hard to convert this dream to a reality. Now, with EuroLeague ahead, we have even more to show. We're building something this city has never seen before, and we're excited to make history while growing the Dubai Basketball family.”

In just their first season, Dubai Basketball attracted nearly 80,000 fans to Coca-Cola Arena, paving the way for a new era for the sport in the region. As the only Middle Eastern team represented in ABA League last season, Dubai had something to prove from day one. Backed by a passionate and growing fan base, the club continues to be fuelled by the belief and support of its community.

Over the span of a year, Dubai Basketball has firmly established itself as a top contender in European basketball. With a seasoned coach who brings both professional playing experience and leadership at the highest levels of European basketball and a talented roster including players fresh from NBA and EuroLeague, the team's story is only just beginning.

All home games will continue to be held at Dubai's premier indoor venue, Coca-Cola Arena, which boasts a capacity of 15,000 in its basketball format. As the club enters the longest season in EuroLeague history, it will welcome Europe's strongest teams to the heart of the city – marking a major milestone for basketball in the UAE and the entire region.